It's no secret that Google is developing a faster and more capable version of Gemini, known as Gemini 2.0. A new report now details when we might expect the new AI large language model to be announced. It could also include an 'agent' designed to power Chrome for autonomous browsing.

Back at I/O 2024, Google showcased these agents in a Gemini model described as AIs with "reasoning, planning, and memory," capable of anticipating and predicting users' actions. With these capabilities, Google emphasized it can execute tasks autonomously on your behalf.

An AI That Will Take Over Your Chrome Browser

Now, in a paid post by The Information (via The Verge), it was revealed that this AI, powered by Gemini 2.0, is touted to be integrated with Chrome. It's currently in testing under an undisclosed program known as "Project Jarvis." There's no information yet on whether this will be available for both desktop and mobile versions of Chrome or if it will run on-device or in the cloud.

According to the news outlet, the computer-using agent will allow users to automate browsing and web-based tasks on Chrome. Tasks like remembering and taking notes, buying items, and booking flights can all be performed via AI, eliminating the need for actions such as clicking the mouse, navigating menus, and manually typing information.

There is no information yet on how security and privacy will be managed when using Jarvis on Chrome, but Google will likely run the feature in the foreground and give users direct control of the AI.

Earlier this month, there were rumors that Google would preview Gemini 2.0 in December 2024, aligning its preview date with last year's Gemini 1.0 announcement. However, Project Jarvis is not expected to be shipped immediately, though the company could allow select users to test the features before a wider rollout begins.

What are your thoughts on an AI taking control of your browser? How do you think it would be useful in your case? Let us know your answers in the comments.