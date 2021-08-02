Google will prevent logins on very old devices starting this September

The annual purge is about to begin! Google will be locking out older mobile operating system versions as part of their effort to ensure the safety of all Android users. In particular, you won't be able to log in using devices that run on Android version 2.3.7 and older beginning this September 27. However, Google will also take a closer look at other features as well.

Are you still using an old smartphone as a dashcam or security camera as part of your effort in up-cycling your archaic handsets? If you answered in the affirmative, we would strongly encourage you to enter the settings on your Android-powered device and check out just which version of the mobile operating system is currently running.

As Bleepingcomputer reported, Google will lock out older Android versions from this September 27th onward, with the shutdown having far-reaching consequences in the process.

These features will be discontinued:

No more logging into your Google account.

Unable to login to Gmail, YouTube and other services.

Unable to perform a factory reset.

Unable to change password.

Removal of said Google account with a subsequent new setup.

Hence, it will no longer be possible to log in to Google services on smartphones and tablets that run on Android 2.3.7 or older. In addition, you also won't be able to create new Google accounts, make password changes on Google, or perform a factory reset. As a result, affected operating system versions will no longer be usable.

Goodbye, Gingerbread! It was nice knowing you! / © NextPit

What of your old devices?

This purge was intended to improve the security of the entire Android ecosystem. It is understandable to see Google make this move, since not many devices currently run the aforementioned versions anyway.

According to an analysis by Statista, only 0.04 percent of Android users worldwide were still using a version older than 4.0.3 as of April 2021. If you are still running Android versions like Gingerbread, Google advises you to perform a software update. If updates are no longer possible, logging into your Google account should be possible in the future, at least on mobile browsers.

If you want to save your old devices, we would strongly recommend you root the corresponding device. By doing so, then you can install a custom ROM on the device, even if the manufacturer no longer provides a more current version of Android.

However, doing so will require some technical know-how while wiping out all the files stored on said device. Remember to perform a backup of all your important data if you are going to do so!

What do you think about the changes made by Google? Is it a sensible step or do you happen to own devices that will eventually be phased out by this purge?