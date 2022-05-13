Google demos real-time translation: smart glasses' killer feature?

Google has showed off several of its major services and products such as Android 13 OS , Pixel 6a , Pixel 7, and Pixel Tablet during its I/O 2022 event . The company also teased its new AR smart glasses. Despite the lack of a proper presentation, the new prototype AR smart glasses seem to awestruck the audience.

TL;DR

Google demos prototype AR smart glasses that translate languages in real-time

The smart glasses can transcribe speech into live subtitles

Google says they're using its Translate technology on the prototype AR glasses

During the past months, we've seen several smart glasses pop up around the globe. We're still unsure though, what the real killer application could be – why would you need a screen mounted permanently in front of your eyes unless you need it for professional use.

The current Google Glass that was launched originally in 2014 has not received a major upgrade aside from the Enterprise version 2. It's also not a mainstream smart glass like the Ray-Ban Stories or the VR-ready Oculus Quest 2 of Meta. However, that could seem to change as Google shared some promising features of its upcoming AR smart glasses.

3D Graphics and Holograms are possible with the first full AR smart glasses of Meta / © Meta

On the published video, Google's prototype glasses were seen conversely translating Mandarin and Spanish into English in real-time. Once the glasses' microphones detect the language, the wearer will then see the equivalent text visually projected into their eye. Interestingly, the prototype Glass can also detect and translate sign languages as well as transcribe English into live subtitles.

Google says that they're using the same Translate technology found on its mobile services and Chrome browser. Presumably, the glasses could interpret other languages, but we'll only find out once the final version of the demoed smart glasses are officially available.