Google drops new features to level up your Android phones and watches

Not only new hardware or concept phones should be expected at the MWC. Google is also joining the exhibition by announcing a slew of new features and improvements to the Android and Wear OS 3 platforms.

Most changes coming to Android 13 and Wear OS 3 focus on productivity and connectivity, but the search giant is introducing essential enhancements and customizations too. Below are the new features you should look forward to.

Google Keep home screen widgets and shortcuts

Google is upgrading how you use your Google Keep widgets when creating a list or checking off some items right on your Android phone's home screen. The new single note widget will now support live editing on the home screen. At the same time, modifications will automatically sync to your connected smartwatch.

To take it a notch higher, Google is adding two new shortcuts to the watch face of Wear OS-powered wearables. Subsequently, you can utilize your voice when creating or browsing notes without opening your handset.

New Google Keep Widgets for Android and Wear OS / © Google, Edit by NextPit

Fast Pair on Chromebook

Google continues to leverage device proximity technology through Bluetooth LE for easy pairing between compatible devices. Pairing new headphones to a Chromebook will be done through a one-tap setup. And if you have your headphones already paired with your phone, a Chromebook can automatically connect to the audio buds or cans.

Google Meet expands noise cancellation and increased zoom on Chrome

Additionally, Google says that Google Meet is supporting noise cancellation during on-call sessions on more mobile devices including Android, iPhone, and iPad. This feature is available to most businesses and enterprise members of Meet as well as to Google One subscribers with 2 TB or bigger cloud plans. However, there will still be an option to disable noise cancellation.

A big accessibility enhancement is arriving in Chrome for Android. Already available in Beta and in March for regular Chrome, users can adjust the zoom level for text and web page content up to 300 percent, which was limited to 200 percent on most devices before. Zooming on this level still preserves the layout and users can set this as default through the settings.

New Chrome Android zoom level and emoji mash-up on Gboard / © Google, Edit by NextPit

Customizations on Wear OS 3+ and more emojis on Gboard

Accessibility and customization for watches running on Wear OS 3+ are also improved through new display and sound modes. Enabling the mono-audio is intended to reduce the disorientation effect of the split-audio on a wearable. On the other hand, wearers can adjust their watch's display through color correction and grayscale options.

As regards the Gboard, users can now mix and mash up emojis and create more combinations. You will be seeing previews of the final emoji after selecting the first emoji on the keyboard.

