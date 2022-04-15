Easter deal: Get a free iPhone or Pixel 6 when buying a phone on Verizon

Just in time for the Easter Holiday, Verizon is offering a flash sale on selected smartphones. The carrier is running a buy one get two deal for the Apple iPhone SE and Google Pixel 6 when signing up for one of the company's Unlimited phone plans.

Verizon's Easter special is a classic "buy one, get one free".

The limited-time deal is valid for the iPhone SE 2022 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The deal ends on 4/20 and is valid only for online activations. For the iPhone, when signing up for one of the unlimited plans while buying the new iPhone SE 5G, customers get another device with another unlimited plan activated, a $429.99 value. Just remember that Verizon contracts are valid for 36 months. Just remember to add the deal while shopping to activate it before checkout.

Android users can get a free Pixel 6 phone

For those outside the Apple ecosystem, Verizon is offering a free Pixel 6 smartphone for customers who buy a Pixel 6 Pro phone with an unlimited plan, a $700 saving. The Pixel 6 deal can get you an extra $200 if you switch from another carrier. The bonus is a gift card that can be redeemed on the My Verizon app.

Android or iOS, both deals get you a modern smartphone with 5G connectivity and the latest system versions and timely upgrades. Be sure to check NextPit's reviews for both the iPhone SE 2022 and Pixel 6 Pro, the latter was voted by the community as the best cameraphone in our latest blind test.

Not interested in the iPhone or Pixel phones? Then check this link with all of Verizon's Easter special deals.

Do you have another favorite carrier? Want to see deals for other phones or providers? Leave us a message in the comments section below.