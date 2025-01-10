Hot topics

Gemini and PDF File Search: How to Use Ask About this PDF

Ask About PDF in Gemini How To
Gemini has become the default AI assistant for almost anything on Android. It continues to gain new capabilities, including screen awareness. One of its latest features is Ask About This PDF, designed for in-PDF file search, and is now available to Gemini Advanced subscribers for Android. Read on to learn how to use this feature.

What is Gemini's "Ask About This PDF"?

Ask About This PDF was first previewed last year as part of Gemini's contextual features, similar to the Ask About This Screen overlay that appears when launching the assistant. It was introduced in the latest beta version of the Google app and is expected to roll out publicly soon. Currently, the feature is accessible to users with Gemini Advanced or higher-tier subscriptions.

The Ask About This PDF feature is supported when viewing PDF documents via Google's Files app. However, it will most likely extend to Google Drive and other Workspace apps with PDF support, possibly including Google Chrome.

Regarding compatibility, this feature works with both native and scanned PDFs, including those containing text, images, or different languages.

How to Use Gemini's "Ask About This PDF" Feature

If you are using the latest version of the Google app and have a Gemini Advanced subscription, you can activate the Ask About This PDF feature through the Files app. Here's how:

  1. Open a PDF file in the Files app.
  2. Alternatively, launch the Files app and browse for a document.
  3. Summon the Gemini assistant.
  4. Tap Ask about this PDF.
  5. Wait for the file to upload.
  6. Once the upload is completed, type in or speak your query or command.
  7. Tap the send button to receive your answer.
Samsung press release about One UI 7 Beta program with 'Ask about this PDF' prompt.
Tap on the Ask about this PDF button © nextpit
Samsung mobile screen showing a PDF titled 'Samsung_Presseinformation_Samsung' and text 'Ask Gemini'.
Wait for the PDF file to be uploaded before making a query © nextpit
Samsung press release about One UI 7 Beta program launch in Germany and other markets.
Type in or enter via voice your question about the PDF file. © nextpit
Samsung press release about One UI 7 Beta program launch in selected markets.
You can take further actions like copy or sharing the results © nextpit
Samsung press release about One UI 7 Beta program in Germany and other markets.
You can make a follow up question or define which language the results will be presented. © nextpit

You can ask follow-up questions, and Gemini will build responses based on the same context or content within the PDF. If Gemini cannot extract information from the file, it will pull answers from the internet, excluding content from the PDF itself.

If you dismiss the Ask About This PDF feature, you will need to restart the process by tapping the button and wait for the file to upload again.

Why "Ask About This PDF" Stands Out

One notable advantage of the Ask About This PDF feature is its ability to provide answers in the language set on your device, regardless of the language used in the PDF, although it's possible you can define which language should Gemini output. This makes it particularly useful for multilingual users.

The feature comes in especially handy when searching and highlighting specific items or sections within large, text-heavy PDFs spanning multiple pages.

How do you plan to use Gemini's Ask About This PDF feature? Share your suggestions—we’d love to hear them!

