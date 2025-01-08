At CES 2025, Google unveiled its plan to introduce Gemini to select Google TV devices . Powered by Google’s advanced language model (LLM), Gemini was designed to seamlessly integrate with the existing Assistant, enabling users to interact naturally, receive more complex answers, and overall enhance the TV experience.

What Can Gemini Do on Your TV?

According to Google, Gemini will introduce a range of exciting features to Google TV. Users can ask questions and receive YouTube video recommendations from it. For instance, asking a question about the top tourist attractions in Japan could prompt Gemini to suggest related videos.

Users can also explore recommendations for the latest TV shows and movies. However, it remains to be seen whether Gemini will support in-depth interactions, such as discussing specific films or shows directly.

Another standout feature is Gemini’s ability to search through photos and videos in Google Photos. Simply ask the AI to display pictures from a specific trip or event. Additionally, Gemini can generate custom artwork to be used as personalized screensavers, which are already available in newer smart TVs.

Google TV Streamer utilizes Gemini AI to get content summaries, highlights, and screensavers. / © Google

Google TV will also leverage Gemini’s ability to interact naturally. This eliminates the need to say "Hey Google" before every command, offering a hands-free experience that works even in ambient mode. Gemini can provide contextual responses by understanding the flow of previous conversations.

Furthermore, Gemini extends its functionality to smart home control through Google Home integration. For instance, users can ask the AI to display live camera feeds or identify who is at the door, transforming the Google TV into a central hub for managing connected smart devices.

Also related: How to install Gemini on your smartphone

The Death of TV Remotes?

For Google TVs that will launch in 2025, Google plans to include models equipped with far-field microphones, enabling users to interact with Gemini and access its AI capabilities without needing a remote. This feature allows for a more seamless experience, even from across the room.

In addition, some new models will feature proximity sensors that automatically activate ambient mode whenever a user is nearby. When there is no one present, the TV can switch off ambient mode to save energy.

Google has not revealed which specific Google TV models will support Gemini yet. However, it is expected TV manufacturers will release official lists of compatible devices closer to launch.

What do you think about the Gemini upgrades arriving on Google TV? Do you see value in leveraging a powerful LLM to enhance your smart TV experience? Share your thoughts below—we’d love to hear from you!