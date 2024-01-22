Geekom Mini PC with Intel i7, 32 GB RAM, and Windows 11 for Under $500!

At Geekom and Amazon, you can secure a powerful mini PC for less than $500 with the IT12. This little computer is powered by Windows 11 Pro, an Intel i7 processor, and 32 GB RAM. Such an eye-watering deal is made possible thanks to an exclusive voucher. We'll let you know how you can use the voucher and, of course, whether the offer is worth your while.

Would you like to work from home, but a new desktop PC is out of the question and laptops are too expensive? If so, a mini PC (see our "Best of" list) is the perfect choice for you. The Geekom IT12 is a prime example of a powerful computer in a small form factor which you can get at a significantly lower price for a limited time only. This is made possible by vouchers that nextpit will make available to you exclusively.

Affiliate offer Geekom IT12 Save an additional 5% more with nextpit's discount codes!

Windows 11 Pro and Intel processor: That's how powerful the Geekom IT12 is

The Geekom IT12 is available in three different specifications. The cheapest version is based on an Intel i5 processor, 16 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. If you want a more powerful processor, you can opt for the Intel i7-12650H, which features ten cores and up to 16 threads.

The manufacturer relies on six performance cores and four efficiency cores to get the job done in double quick time. The former's clock speed lies between 2.3 and 4.7 GHz, while the E-cores achieve anywhere from 1.7 to 3.5 GHz.

The Intel i7-12650H delivers a performance increase of 86.6% compared to other 12th-generation CPUs. / © Geekom

The two other variants of the Geekom IT12 rely on the powerful Intel i7-12650H and differ only in terms of memory. You have the choice between 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD or 32 GB RAM, which can be increased to 64 GB, with a 1 TB SSD. You can now get the most powerful model at a cheaper rate on Geekom and Amazon.

Also interesting: The nextpit review of the Geekom IT11

By the way: If 1 TB is not enough for you, you can also hook up another SATA hard disk for more space.

You have numerous connection options - both inside and outside. / © Geekom

If you want to enjoy triple-A games like Cyberpunk 2077 using the mini PC, we will have to stop you right there. Although you have enough dual-channel DDR4 RAM available, the Geekom IT12 has an integrated Intel UHD graphics unit. While this is more than sufficient for your home office, games that require more graphical performance than League of Legends are rather limited.

An alternative? The Geekom Mini Air 11 review

The required power supply is provided by a 90 W power supply unit that you connect directly to the mini PC. There are also numerous other ports available. They are as follows:

Front panel 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 1x 3.5 mm jack connection 1x on/off button

Rear panel 2x USB-C 4.0 (40 GB/s) 1x DC power connection 1x 2.5 GbE Ethernet port 2x HDMI 2.0 ports 1x USB-A 2.0 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2

Side 1x SD card reader 1x Kensington Security Slot



A total of four screens can be connected to the IT12 via USB-C and HDMI ports. You are also well-equipped in terms of connectivity, as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are included. The box comes with not only the Geekom IT12, but also matching power and HDMI cables, and a VESA mount if you want to create an all-in-one PC experience with the mini PC and a monitor.

The Geekom IT12 is rarely this cheap

You currently pay $519.99 for the Geekom IT12 on Amazon with the discount code. This price original price is $619.99 on Amazon, and using vouchers from nextpit, you can save more at Amazon or Geekom with a $30 discount. Simply enter the code "NPIT126OFF" at Amazon and the code "Nextpit30" at Geekom's checkout page. This reduces the total price to $489.

Affiliate offer Geekom IT12 Save an additional 5% more with nextpit's discount codes!

Are you looking for an affordable computer but don't plan to spend hours gaming on triple-A titles? If your focus is a powerful PC for your home office instead with plenty of Photoshop & Lightroom action, this is just perfect for you.

What do you think of the offer? Is the mini PC's price interesting enough to pick one up? Please let us know in the comments!