Geekom Mini PC on Discount: The Best Home Office Solution?

High-quality notebooks can quickly become extremely expensive and not everyone has enough space to place a large desktop PC at home. A Mini PC* is a great alternative in such a situation. Now, a powerful model from one of the best-known brands in this field has seen a significant price reduction. Read on to find out more!

Not interested in having a bulky tower PC sitting at your desk? That's understandable! However, there are options apart from expensive notebooks. A Mini PC* like the Geekom AE8 can easily be placed on your desk or even behind your monitor. Despite its compact size, it offers plenty of power for the home office. You can also play games on it with moderate quality settings. Here are all the relevant details of the offer.

Affiliate offer Geekom Mini-PC AE8 Use code 'nextpitAE8' on the Geekom Store and Amazon to get a discount.

What does this Mini PC offer?

With the Geekom AE8 Mini PC, you have the choice between an AMD Ryzen 9 (with 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD) or a Ryzen 7 (32 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD) processor. Depending on how much computing power and storage space you need, you can choose the right configuration for your needs.

An AMD Radeon 780M graphics card is installed in both versions, which, according to the manufacturer, can even handle demanding games like Forza Horizon at 60 to 75 FPS or League of Legends at 150 to 240 FPS. In addition, the Mini PC offers a whopping 32 GB of RAM, which is impressive compared to most notebooks that fall within this price range.

The overall package should therefore not only be more than adequate for office and web applications, but also for more demanding tasks such as image or video editing. Less demanding games can also be played without any issues.

Of course, you shouldn't expect the same performance as a $2,000 desktop PC. Another advantage is the wide range of connectivity options: You can hook up to four 4K screens to the Mini PC simultaneously, making it ideal for working even more efficiently.

However, the biggest advantage of the Geekom AE8 is undoubtedly its miniscule size. This Mini PC can also be easily transported to set up a workstation at another location. Compared to a notebook, you also save money as there is no integrated screen, mouse, keyboard, or speakers.

Buy the Geekom AE8: Get the best deal here

As mentioned, the Geekom AE8 mini PC is available in two versions: either with an AMD Ryzen 7 and 512 GB SSD memory or with a Ryzen 9 and 1 TB SSD. If you buy the Mini PC via Geekom's online store*, you can save a whopping 180 euros with the code "nextpitAE8" and pay just $539 (for the R7 version) or $619 (for the R9 version)*.

This article is part of a collaboration between nextpit and Geekom. This collaboration has no influence on the editorial opinion of nextpit.