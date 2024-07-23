Would you like to redesign your home office or finally banish the clunky tower PC? Then you should be familiar with Geekom . The manufacturer regularly offers exciting mini PCs with Windows 11 Pro at a good price. Now you can also get the Geekom A8 with a Ryzen processor and 32 GB RAM at a special price.

You can do a lot with a mini PC these days. The small performance monsters not only offer plenty of RAM but also the perfect base for programs such as Photoshop, Premiere, or other resource guzzlers. Mini PCs are also really impressive in terms of price. You can currently secure the Geekom A8 with a big discount in the manufacturer's online store.

Geekom A8

AMD Ryzen 7 or 9—a quick check of the Geekom A8

You can order the Geekom A8 in two different versions. The devices are similar in almost all respects—except for the processor. You get a mini PC in an SFF format (small form factor, 112.4 x 112.4 x 37 mm), which is delivered to you with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so that you can get started straight away.

A total of eleven connection options are available, so a multi-monitoring setup is no problem. The ports are distributed across the front and rear, while there are punched holes on the side to regulate the cooling. In terms of connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are available, allowing you to connect wireless peripherals.

The Geekom A8 offers LPDDR5 and a blazing-fast SSD, among other things. / © Geekom

The core of every computer is the processor and this is where the differences between the two models come to light. With the slightly more expensive version, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS with 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM and an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 SSD, which offers up to 2 TB of storage space.

The processor works with eight cores and hyperthreading, allowing up to 16 threads to be processed. It is one of the processors in the high-end segment and clocks between 4,000 and 5,200 MHz.

The second version uses an AMD Ryzen 7 8845 HS, which is also a high-end processor and uses the same core distribution as the Ryzen 9, but clocks between 3,800 and 5,100 MHz. It also offers 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM, but "only" 1 TB of storage space. Another difference lies in the possible graphics clock rate. While the 9 series operates at 2,800 MHz, the Ryzen 7 offers slightly less at 2,700 MHz.

The Geekom A8 offers a total of 11 connection options. / © Geekom

The graphics unit in question is an integrated AMD Radeon 780M. This does not have its own graphics memory but shares it with the CPU. However, the GPU is somewhat unsuitable for AAA gaming but can still play games such as League of Legends or Genshin Impact at a moderate level. Should something happen to the mini PC, Geekom offers you a three-year warranty.

That's how good the Geekom range is

The manufacturer is now celebrating its 21st anniversary, allowing you to benefit from substantial discounts. The version with the Ryzen 9 normally costs around $849. With the code "NEXTA8150" you save $150 euros. For a short time, the mini PC with Windows 11 Pro will only cost you $699. Respectively, you only pay $549 for the A8 with Ryzen 7 instead of the advertised $699.

Depending on what you need the mini-computer for, you can get exciting bargains directly from the manufacturer. There are no shipping costs either. Just remember to enter the coupon in the shopping cart to get the deal price.

What do you think of the offer? Do you already have a Geekom in use? Tell us about your experiences!

