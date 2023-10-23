Geekom A5 Review: Pretty, Inexpensive—yet Powerful—Mini PC

Geekom offers in its A5 a new mini-PC based on AMD's Ryzen architecture. After the AS 6 already convinced with a high performance level in our test , we take a look at the new model in this nextpit review. The Geekom A5 comes in a pretty case in rose gold, has an SD card reader again, and supports 8K displays. Let's try it out!

Design and processing

Geekom dresses the A5 in a new, more modern case with a new color variant. The size is still extremely compact at 117 x 112 x 49.2 mm and follows the line of the other Geekom PCs we have tested in recent months. Fortunately, we again find many ports on the front and back. While we again find an SD card reader compared to the AS6, there are exclusively large USB-A ports at the front.

Pros:

The design is even more appealing than the predecessor.

High connectivity.

VESA mount included in the scope of delivery.

Cons:

No DisplayPort, only HDMI 2.0b.

No USB-C port on the front.

Fan clearly audible during many tasks.

After having already tested three different Geekom PCs, I was able to enjoy a new compromise with the A5. While the connectivity of the AS 6 we tested earlier was really convincing, it lacked an SD card reader on the case. The SD card reader is again part of the party in this model and the connectivity on the back is also top—but a USB-C port on the front is missing.

The overall port diversity looks as follows:

Front (left to right) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x speaker with 3.5 mm jack

Left side SD card reader

Right side Kensington lock

Rear (left to right) Power port USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C HDMI 2.0b 2.5G RJ45 LAN port 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C HDMI 2.0b



Compared to the AS 6, which is also based on AMD Ryzen, the missing port for DisplayPort 1.4 is noticeable. It is also a bit confusing that Geekom advertises the new mini-PC with "Supports 8K displays", which suggests more modern ports for connecting monitors. However, only HDMI ports according to the 2.0b standard are found on the Geekom A5, while the more expensive AS 6 offers ports with HDMI 2.1. Thus, you can only connect monitors with 8K resolution via the USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports via Type-C.

You can connect 8K displays—but only via USB-C! / © nextpit

However, I really like the design of the A5's case. The rose gold amidst chrome-colored accents also caused people to ask about the small PC several times in nextpit's office. The build quality has remained the same compared to other models. That means: We find a case made of plastic with a metal chassis embedded in it. This is robust enough to safely throw the PC into a backpack and take it to the office. However, a carrying bag is missing in the scope of delivery.

This construction makes the Geekom A5's case nice and sturdy. However, the manufacturer obviously has to install a different fan. This fan starts more often than in other Geekom models. At the same time, it is more noticeable when you start a computer game or run Adobe Photoshop, for example. That is a pity since the loud fan noise is annoying in the long run.

Last but not least, I would like to mention the expandability of the mini-PC. Because if you unscrew the Geekom A5, you can upgrade both the RAM and the internal storage. A maximum of 64 GB RAM and up to 2 TB via M.2 SSD are possible. Geekom does not specify a storage limit for the expansion of HDDs in the 2.5-inch format.

Thanks to the included VESA mount, you can turn compatible monitors into an all-in-one PC with the Geekom A5. You simply screw the mini-PC behind the monitor.