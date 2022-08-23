Garmin Venu Sq 2 leaks with an exciting upgrade yet

Garmin could soon launch the Venu Sq 2 after the smartwatch's rendering has accidentally posted by Garmin's Vietnam website. The page has been taken down, but a retailer has managed to grab the images of the next-gen square-shaped watch of the company. A few key features are also mentioned, including an exciting display upgrade over the first-gen Venu Sq.

TL;DR

Garmin's Venu Sq 2 leaked with an AMOLED display.

The battery life of the next-gen smartwatch is significantly longer.

Both the standard and Music models of Venu Sq 2 could be offered.

Garmin's Venu Sq 2 does not offer notable changes to the design except that an AMOLED display and new colorways are utilized this time. The present of AMOLED display means that Always-On mode will be supported. Surprisingly, the square screen looks to be wider with the Garmin logo removed. In addition, the bezels are noticeably reduced, but the watch's casing and two physical keys positioned on the right side are unchanged.

The source notes that the battery life on the Venu Sq 2 is significantly improved at 11 days in a single charge compared to the 6 days battery rating of the predecessor. Moreover, the Venu Sq 2 is said to take advantage of a multi-band GPS and possibly with the new battery-saving SatIQ feature found on the premium Garmin smartwatches like the Enduro 2.

Garmin's Venu Sq 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display / © PlayBetter

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 should carry over the health and fitness features of the first Venu Sq such continuous heart rate and blood saturation level monitoring along with sleep and stress tracking. Like the Garmin Forerunner 255, the unannounced Venu Sq 2 will also be offered in non-music and music variants.

Only the pricing has been listed by Garmin's website which suggests that the Venu Sq 2 Music edition will retail for $275 (6,490,000 VND) in Vietnam. Conversely, the current Venu Sq is priced for $200 in the US while the music-capable model costs $250. Garmin is expected to announce the Venu Sq 2 next month during the IFA 2022 event in Berlin.