Garmin to launch Venu Sq 2 smartwatch with improved battery life

It doesn't look like Garmin will stop releasing smartwatches any time soon. This week, an FCC filing was spotted detailing the unannounced Venu Sq 2. The upcoming GPS smartwatch is a follow-up to Venu Sq launched in Q3 2020 with a square display. Seemingly, the new smartwatch could bring better battery life like the Garmin Forerunner 255 and 955 Solar .

Square display and minor battery improvement for the Garmin Venu Sq 2

You like squarish display smartwatches like the recently launched Amazfit Bip 3 or Apple Watch Series 7? It looks like Garmin will have a new option for you soon other than it's already rather dated Venu Sq: Based on recent documentation, the company is likely to introduce the 2nd gen. Venu Sq soon.

There has been little information about the specs and features of the Venu Sq 2 except for the battery capacity and connectivity features. It is listed that the Venu Sq 2 will boast a 205 mAh battery, which is slightly more than the 195 mAh of the Venu Sq with its 6 days rated use. Considerably, this is a negligible change, but overall runtime could still be extended if the slightly larger battery is paired with more efficient sensors and updated software.

Variants and features of Venu Sq 2

In addition, NFC and Bluetooth are also in tow. It's a rather safe bet that Garmin will also unveil the Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music edition that will feature an extra storage for audio tracks on top of the added Wi-Fi connectivity.

As for the fitness and health tracking features, the usual heart rate and SpO2 monitoring capabilities are expected together with a wide support for different physical activities already found on the original Venu Sq. We will only find out if barometric altimeter sensor and the new HRV and monitoring report will come to aforementioned smartwatch.

When is the launch of Garmin Venu Sq 2 / Venu Sq 2 Music?

Along with the Venu Sq 2 series, Garmin is rumored to launch two more smartwatches later this year. One is a possible rugged entry with the code name Austin while the Vivomove Trend could be a better version of the Vivomove Style or this year's Vivomove Sport.

There is no pricing information for Venu Sq 2. In contrast, the base model Venu Sq was launched for $200 and $250 for the music-ready variant. On the other hand, the latter smartwatch and the Venu 2 are now discounted from Amazon and Garmin's website suggesting an imminent replacement.