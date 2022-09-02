Garmin Venu Sq 2 (Music) launched with double the battery for $250

Garmin has launched the Venu Sq 2 at IFA in Berlin. The only square smartwatch from the company's watch and fitness tracker lineup has been seemingly leaked before. Today, we confirmed the upgrades the Garmin Venu Sq 2 brings which includes double the battery life and a new music variant like the Forerunner 255 .

TL;DR

Garmin's Venu Sq 2 has a larger display and a bigger battery.

It now comes with a Health Snapshot and offline music playback with the Music variant.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is available for $250.

At the front of Garmin's Venu Sq 2 is a 1.4-inch AMOLED touch display that is wrapped by an anodized aluminum bezel and fiber-reinforced casing. It's a minor change from the 1.3-inch of the first gen Venu Sq, but still a welcome change. Likewise, Garmin retained the squarish form of the watch as well as the 5ATM water resistance rating. Additionally, the side buttons on the right side are carried over.

Double the battery life on the Venu Sq 2

The biggest change on the Venu Sq 2 is found under the hood. Garmin promises up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge when in smartwatch mode. This equates to 5 days longer compared to what's offered on the predecessor. Users can now benefit from the battery saver feature.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 is available in non-music and music editions / © Garmin

As regards fitness functions, Garmin's newly announced wearable supports up to 25 sports modes including outdoor cycling and swimming on top of the basic running and activity tracking. What's new on the Venu Sq 2 is Health Snapshot that allows you to monitor all vitals like stress, sleep, and heart rate in a two-minute recording. There is also a pregnancy logging mode under the Women's Health section.

In addition to the built-in GPS, smartwatch features are unchanged on the Garmin Venu Sq 2 such notifications and Garmin Pay. You can still pair the watch with Garmin's mobile app through Bluetooth and it's compatible for Android or iPhone.

Pricing and availability of the Garmin Venu Sq 2

Garmin is hiking the price of Venu Sq 2. The non-music model costs $250 while opting for the music capable Venu Sq 2 will set at $300 with both being available from Garmin's website or partnered retailers like Amazon. On the other hand, Garmin has released a Black Panther Vivofit Jr. 3 tracker which is priced for $90.