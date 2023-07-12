Grab This Garmin Instinct Smartwatch While It is Still 43% off!

The Garmin Instinct has been a favorite among outdoors enthusiasts. Its hardy construction, long battery life, and featureful approach have earned it a great amount of appreciation. And Amazon added another argument for the rugged smartwatch: A 43% discount.

Among Garmin's vast product range, the Instinct is one of the most accessible options for the outdoor crowd. Compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones, the smartwatch is designed for tough environments without giving up connected features found in more expensive models.

The Garmin Instinct is a smartwatch that will follow you anywhere you go, and it offers all of the features you can expect from a normal smartwatch but in a package that will probably outlive you. Now you can get this robust device for only $249.99 , $142.49 on Amazon. This price is very attractive, especially if you consider the Instinct 2 and its price tag of $349.

Why Choose the Garmin Instinct

It will accompany you anywhere / © Garmin

The Garmin Instinct offers military-grade resistance according to the MIL-STD-810 standard. It can survive falls, extreme environmental conditions and is waterproof at up to ten atmospheres.

The battery life is also made to last. In its normal mode, you can expect a battery life of up to 14 days, 16 hours in GPS mode, and 40 hours in the UltraTac mode.

Feature-wise we find everything you could expect from such a versatile device, like accurate ABC tracking sensors (altimeter, barometer, compass), and multiple geolocation system support including GPS, GALILEO, and GLONASS. This enables you to use the TrackBack feature to track the exact route you followed.

Other functions include heart-rate readings, stress readings, sports tracking, and live notifications from your device, so you can always stay in touch with your body and your loved ones even in the heat of the moment.

I mean it, anywhere! / © Garmin

The Garmin Instinct is also compatible with a wide range of items from the rest of the Garmin ecosystem. The device can also be paired with the third-party tracking and satellite communication accessories so that you can get live weather data from satellites and send SOS alerts to the GEOS 24/7 emergency response team.

Are you interested in rugged devices? Let us know in the comments below!