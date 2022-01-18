Tech & Community
Garmin Fenix 7 vs. Fenix 6: What changed in the sports smartwatch?

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Garmin Fenix 7 vs. Fenix 6: What changed in the sports smartwatch?

Garmin just announced its new Fenix 7 smartwatch series after weeks of speculation and teasers on social media. But what does the new family brings to the market? More importantly, what are the main changes when compared to the Fenix 6 models? NextPit guides you through the differences in Garmin's smartwatch lines.

Not competing directly with Apple's juggernaut smartwatch, Garmin models are not pressured to be updated yearly like the Apple Watch or Samsung's Galaxy Watch lines. Even so, the rumor pages leading up to the Fenix 7 line were some of the most accessed in NextPit, leading us to show you the differences between the Fenix lines from 2019 (Fenix 6) and 2022 (7).

Garmin Fenix 7 vs. Fenix 6 in a nutshell

  2022 model 2019 model
Product
Garmin Fenix 7
Garmin Fenix 6
Picture Garmin Fenix 7 Garmin Fenix 6
Material Gorilla Glass, Sapphire crystal, or Power Glass
Stainless steel, or titanium bezel
Polymer case with metal rear cover
Silicone strap
Silicone, leather, fabric, suede, or metal band		 Gorilla Glass, Sapphire crystal, or Power Glass
Stainless steel, carbon-coated steel, or titanium bezel
Polymer case with metal rear cover
Silicone or titanium strap
Silicone, leather, fabric, titanium, nylon, or metal band
Display size and resolution 1.2'', 240 x 240 pixels (42 mm model: 6S/7S)
1.3'', 260 x 260 pixels (47 mm model: 6/7)
1.4'', 280 x 280 pixels (51 mm model: 6X/7X)
Display type Transflective MIP LCD
Water rating 10 ATM
Storage 16 GB
32 GB (Sapphire models)		 32 GB
Health monitoring Heart rate
Respiration rate
Blood oxygen saturation
Sleep		 Heart rate
Respiration rate
Blood oxygen saturation
Sleep
Other sensors GPS / Glonass / Galileo
Altimeter
Compass
Gyroscope
Accelerometer
Thermometer		 GPS / Glonass / Galileo
Altimeter
Compass
Gyroscope
Accelerometer
Thermometer
Battery life
(regular model)		 42 mm (7S):
- Smartwatch: Up to 11 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 38 days
- GPS only: Up to 37 hours

47 mm (7):
- Smartwatch: Up to 18 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 57 days
- GPS only: Up to 57 hours




 		 42 mm (6S):
- Smartwatch: Up to 9 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 34 days
- GPS only: Up to 25 hours

47 mm (6):
- Smartwatch: Up to 14 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 48 days
- GPS only: Up to 36 hours

51 mm (6X):
- Smartwatch: Up to 21 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 80 days
- GPS only: Up to 60 hours
Battery life
(solar model, considering 3h/day outside with 50000 lux)		 42 mm (7S):
- Smartwatch: Up to 14 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 87 days
- GPS only: Up to 46 hours

47 mm (7):
- Smartwatch: Up to 22 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 173 days
- GPS only: Up to 73 hours

51 mm (7X):
- Smartwatch: Up to 37 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 365+ days
- GPS only: Up to 122 hours		 42 mm (6S):
- Smartwatch: Up to 10.5 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 59 days
- GPS: Up to 28 hours

47 mm (6):
- Smartwatch: Up to 16 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 80 days
- GPS: Up to 40 hours

51 mm (6X):
- Smartwatch: Up to 24 days
- Battery saver mode: Up to 120 days
- GPS: Up to 66 hour
Garmin Fenix 7 vs 6: Hardware and sensors

Although rumors indicated the new Fenix 7 smartwatch would bring an ECG sensor, the feature is not available in the new generation. Instead, the Fenix 7 brings some new software features, including real-time sync with the Garmin Connect Mobile app (Android | iOS).

In terms of hardware and specifications, the most welcome change is the longer battery run times in all models, reaching an estimated "1 year+" for the 7X Solar model using the battery saver mode.

One downgrade in the Fenix 7 is the reduction of the base storage option. While all Fenix 6 models had 32 GB of storage space, the Fenix 7 line starts with 16 GB in the regular models, only offering 32 GB in the Sapphire Solar versions.

Garmin Fenix 7 vs. Fenix 6: Models and prices

  Garmin Fenix 7 Garmin Fenix 6
42mm

Garmin Fēnix 6s
MSRP: $549.99
42mm Solar Edition

Garmin Fēnix 6s Solar
MSRP: $799.99
47mm

Garmin Fēnix 6
MSRP: $549.99
47mm Solar Edition

Garmin Fēnix 6 Solar
MSRP: $799.99
51mm n/a

Garmin Fēnix 6X
MSRP: $699.99
51mm Solar Edition

Garmin Fēnix 6X Solar
MSRP: $949.99

Garmin Fenix 7 vs. Fenix 6: Design and display

The Fenix 7 is available in the same overall dimensions — 42, 47, and 51 mm (1.65'', 1.85'', and 2'') — with slight changes to the thickness in the two smaller versions. Likewise, screen sizes are the same, with 1.2'', 1.3'', and 1.4'' options, using the same resolutions as in the Fenix 6 series: 240 x 240, 260 x 260, and 280 x 280 pixels, respectively, for the MIP transflective LCD screen.

Garmin highlighted the new touchscreen interface in the Fenix 7. The feature is integrated into the various maps features, allowing users to move and enlarge maps, for example, as well as interacting with other features on the screen.

In terms of materials, Garmin simplified (even if just a little bit) the different material combinations for the Fenix 7 range, making Titanium available only on the Sapphire solar model, as well as removing the carbon-coated steel option for the bezel, and the Titanium strap and bands in the Fenix 7 line, in short:

  • Gorilla glass + stainless steel bezel
  • "Power glass" + stainless steel bezel (Solar models)
  • Sapphire crystal lens + titanium bezel (Sapphire solar models)
Garmin Fenix
The overall design in the Fenix 7 follows the one used in the previous generation / © Garmin

Outside of the touchscreen, the interface and usage are largely the same in the Fenix 6 and 7 models, with five main buttons around the bezel:

  • Start / Stop
  • Back / Lap
  • Light
  • Up / Menu
  • Down

In general, current Fenix owners will feel at home with the new model, with a similar button arrangement that is basically the same since the first generation.

Garmin Fenix 7 Features

Besides the longer battery life, the Fenix 7 brings even more features, including:

  • The Connect IQ store is now browsed in the Fenix 7 smartwatch, offering watch faces, apps, and widgets without using the phone.
  • HIIT Workouts - new activity profile.
  • Real-time Stamina - to avoid overexerting during runs and cycling.
  • Recovery Time Advisor - estimates when the owner will be recovered for the next activity.
  • Up Ahead - display performance metrics, split times, and checkpoints ahead.
  • Visual Race Predictor - estimate your pace during runs and shows a trend over time.
  • LED flashlight (7X-only) - the bigger model also includes a multi-LED flash, that can help activities in the dark.
  • Multi-band GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO support (Sapphire-only) - improved position accuracy from navigation satellites.
NextPit Fenix 7 features
Some of the new features available in the Fenix 7 range / © Garmin

Conclusion

At first glance, the Fenix 7 is another discreet evolution of Garmin's multisport smartwatch. But changes like the in-watch app store make the model even more independent. Besides that, the battery life improvements and touchscreen alone make it an interesting upgrade, especially for owners of previous generations' models.

Now it's your turn, in this comparison what is your favorite smartwatch? Garmin Fenix 7? Garmin Fenix 6? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

