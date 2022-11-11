Tech & Community
35% off: Get the Garmin Fenix 6 with Amazon's special deal

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Garmin is one of the most famous smartwatch brands when it comes to outdoor sports, and Amazon is discounting one of its most popular models. The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is 35% off today for only $391.48!

TL;DR

  • Garmin's premium GPS smartwatch is discounted during Singles' Day.
  • From the $599.99 MSRP, Amazon is selling the device for only $391.48.

Even after the Fenix 7 launch, the 6th-generation is still a compelling option for outdoor types. The Fenix 6 Pro is rated for 10 ATM water resistence, includes sensors for heart rate monitor, breathing rate, blood oxygen saturation, and sleep.   

As expected from a premium Garmin device, the Fenix 6 Pro includes GPS support—including Glonass and Galileo— and complements its sensor array with an altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, and thermometer.

Additional features include NFC support for contactless payments, local storage for music applications, and preloaded maps for over 2,000 ski resorts. All with up to 14 days of battery life, or 48 days in battery saver mode.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.

