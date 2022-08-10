Tech & Community
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Samsung fans will love these!

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers a more compact and aerodynamic design as well as new audio features for hi-fi freaks. We already had the opportunity to try out the in-ear earbuds. Our first impressions can be found in this hands-on.

Good

  • 360-degree and 24-bit audio
  • Compact design
  • Effective ANC

Bad

  • Many features work only with Samsung smartphones
  • Incompatible with iPhones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro release date and price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available from August 26 for $229.99. The in-ear earbuds will be available in black, white, and to match the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, purple shades. Those who pre-order the in-ears by August 26 will also will receive a dual wireless charger and a Tidal subscription free of charge.

 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro design and build quality

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are supposed to be smaller and more streamlined.  The difference is not immediately obvious without making a direct comparison to the predecessor, but the earbuds, which have shrunk by 15% according to the manufacturer, fit very well in the ear and protrude relatively little from the ear cup. I did not have the feeling of losing the earbuds at the slightest movement, even when shaking my head.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro im Ohr
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sit well in the ear and only protrudes a little. / © NextPit

If you just stumbled across the word "more streamlined," Samsung has actually improved the aerodynamics of its in-ears to minimize wind noise. Finally, the included charging case matches the color of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and looks confusingly similar to the old Buds Pro case. There is little news to report here.

Neue Samsung-Produkte vom Unpacked 2022 in Violett
Do you like Samsung's new purple? Then you can also buy the Z Flip 4 and the Watch 5 in the same color as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. / © NextPit

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro audio

The new highlight feature of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is 24-bit audio. The  higher sound resolution is supposed to increase the sound quality significantly compared to the predecessor. In purely mathematical terms, 24-bit offers 256 times more volume resolution than 16-bit. However, the audio data has to be available in 24-bit and the playback device has to support 24-bit.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Detailaufnahme
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are more compact and offer a more streamlined design / © NextPit

With the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, this means that you can only enjoy 24-bit audio with a Samsung device, because apart from the proprietary Samsung Seamless Codec, the Buds 2 Pro supports only SBC and AAC codecs. Does this really make a difference in reality? We will find out more in our detailed review.

The next highlight feature, 360-degree audio, is similar in nature. Like Apple's Spatial Audio, the sound sources remain fixed in space when you move your head. For example, if you turn your head 90 degrees to the right, you will hear the sound sources that were previously played frontally in your left ear. Again, this only works when Samsung devices are the playback devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bedienung
A long press on one of the in-ears switches the ANC on and off. / © NextPit

The third sound highlight is the improved ANC, which, according to the manufacturer, shields ambient noise by up to 40 percent more. We did not have a direct comparison to the predecessor during the short hands-on, but the rather loud location was, in any case, properly muted. The ANC can be switched on and off with a tap on the in-ear earbuds. There is also an intelligent transparency mode that automatically turns off the ANC as soon as you begin a conversation.

The earphones each offer a battery capacity of 61 mAh, while the charging case offers 515 mAh of battery capacity. Thus, you can fully charge the in-ears about four times with the charging case. According to Samsung, you get a total battery runtime of 18 hours with ANC enabled, and the runtime is extended to 29 hours without noise cancellation.

Early Verdict

The bottom line is that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are exciting in-ear earbuds despite the slightly more expensive price of $229.99, but primarily caters to Samsung users. Those who use an iPhone or an Android smartphone from another manufacturer will have to live with limited functionality. In this case, you better have a look at our list of best true wireless earbuds of 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Weiß und Violett.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature sound technology from AKG. / © NextPit.

Just a reminder: If you pre-order the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro up to and including August 26, you'll get a free Tidal subscription from the manufacturer, as well as the Samsung Dual Wireless Charger.

