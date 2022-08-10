Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Samsung fans will love these!

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers a more compact and aerodynamic design as well as new audio features for hi-fi freaks. We already had the opportunity to try out the in-ear earbuds. Our first impressions can be found in this hands-on.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available from August 26 for $229.99. The in-ear earbuds will be available in black, white, and to match the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, purple shades. Those who pre-order the in-ears by August 26 will also will receive a dual wireless charger and a Tidal subscription free of charge.

If you just stumbled across the word "more streamlined," Samsung has actually improved the aerodynamics of its in-ears to minimize wind noise. Finally, the included charging case matches the color of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and looks confusingly similar to the old Buds Pro case. There is little news to report here.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are supposed to be smaller and more streamlined. The difference is not immediately obvious without making a direct comparison to the predecessor, but the earbuds, which have shrunk by 15% according to the manufacturer, fit very well in the ear and protrude relatively little from the ear cup. I did not have the feeling of losing the earbuds at the slightest movement, even when shaking my head.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro audio

The new highlight feature of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is 24-bit audio. The higher sound resolution is supposed to increase the sound quality significantly compared to the predecessor. In purely mathematical terms, 24-bit offers 256 times more volume resolution than 16-bit. However, the audio data has to be available in 24-bit and the playback device has to support 24-bit.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are more compact and offer a more streamlined design / © NextPit

With the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, this means that you can only enjoy 24-bit audio with a Samsung device, because apart from the proprietary Samsung Seamless Codec, the Buds 2 Pro supports only SBC and AAC codecs. Does this really make a difference in reality? We will find out more in our detailed review.

The next highlight feature, 360-degree audio, is similar in nature. Like Apple's Spatial Audio, the sound sources remain fixed in space when you move your head. For example, if you turn your head 90 degrees to the right, you will hear the sound sources that were previously played frontally in your left ear. Again, this only works when Samsung devices are the playback devices.

A long press on one of the in-ears switches the ANC on and off. / © NextPit

The third sound highlight is the improved ANC, which, according to the manufacturer, shields ambient noise by up to 40 percent more. We did not have a direct comparison to the predecessor during the short hands-on, but the rather loud location was, in any case, properly muted. The ANC can be switched on and off with a tap on the in-ear earbuds. There is also an intelligent transparency mode that automatically turns off the ANC as soon as you begin a conversation.

The earphones each offer a battery capacity of 61 mAh, while the charging case offers 515 mAh of battery capacity. Thus, you can fully charge the in-ears about four times with the charging case. According to Samsung, you get a total battery runtime of 18 hours with ANC enabled, and the runtime is extended to 29 hours without noise cancellation.