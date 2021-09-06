Why pay $0.99 when it is free: Start the week ad-free on iOS!

In the Apple App Store, you can currently download the "Ad Block Multi" app for free instead of paying the regular $0.99 price. Running on iOS, this powerful ad-blocker can even be integrated into your Safari browser. In checking out this app, NextPit would like to help you save a dollar while enjoying a free app.

TL;DR

You can download the app "Ad Block Multi" for iOS for free (regular price $0.99).

Rated 4.3 stars out of 27 reviews.

Blocks ads and pop-ups on iPhone and iPads.

Are you reading this article on an iPad or iPhone? If so, you can currently install an ad-blocker for free from the App Store. Ad Block Multi comes with its own Safari extension and is currently free as part of a discount promotion. There are no in-app purchases or hidden subscription fees to surprise you down the road. Before we introduce the app, here are the download links.

The application allows you to use up to 22 filters for web applications, especially in the Safari browser. Among them, country filters increase efficiency for selected regions. According to the description, this makes it possible to prevent irritating banner ads and pop-up ads. Depending on the sites that you browse, this also reduces the risk of getting tricked into having malware or spyware installed on your smartphone.

Ad Block Multi has 4.3 stars from 27 reviews

In the App Store, the application carries a rating of 4.3 stars out of 27 reviews. That's not too many reviews collected to date, but it is not unusual for paid apps to have fewer ratings. I find the application to be smart enough for everyday use because it comes with its own Safari extension. This allows you to directly "whitelist" sites like NextPit of which you read regularly and want to support through ad revenue. Ad blocking will then be turned off.

Ad Block Multi simply points you to other apps from the developer. / © Roman Shevtsov / Screenshot: NextPit

According to the app description, the integration into the Safari browser also makes it impossible for anyone with malicious intent to access user data. In the privacy settings, developer Roman Shevtsov wrote that only the device ID, IP address, and your operating system version will be stored as information.

Ad Block Multi does not charge you any in-app purchases or subscriptions. The developer will only point you to other apps that he has already developed. Have you already had the chance to try Ad Block Multi? Why not get it for free now? Let me know of your experiences in the comments!