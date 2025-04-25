Bargain hunters are currently getting their money's worth. Eight paid apps are currently available for free, including a calculator app that is second to none. Thanks to one very special function.

In the two app stores, the Google Play Store and the App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are only available for a fee. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Multiscreen Calculator Pro ($9.99 ) - The look of this calculator may be a matter of taste, but the tool has one clear advantage: the "multiscreens". If you want to start a new calculation without losing the previous results, just swipe to the left, and a new window appears. Any number of such windows can be opened (4.5 stars, 5,120 ratings)

) - The look of this calculator may be a matter of taste, but the tool has one clear advantage: the "multiscreens". If you want to start a new calculation without losing the previous results, just swipe to the left, and a new window appears. Any number of such windows can be opened QR and barcode scanner PRO ($4.79 ) - This QR and barcode scanner is very popular, firstly because it is regularly available free of charge and secondly because of its user-friendly design. Another plus point: the tool also offers protection against quishing - unlike many other scanners (4.7 stars, 19,800 ratings) .

) - This QR and barcode scanner is very popular, firstly because it is regularly available free of charge and secondly because of its user-friendly design. Another plus point: the tool also offers protection against quishing - unlike many other scanners . Spirit Level PRO - Ruler ($2.79 ) - If you don't have a spirit level to hand, this app can help out in an emergency. It can usually be used to measure the inclination fairly accurately. However, how precise the result is ultimately depends on the hardware integrated in the smartphone. Caution is therefore always advised (3.8 stars, 1,150 ratings)

) - If you don't have a spirit level to hand, this app can help out in an emergency. It can usually be used to measure the inclination fairly accurately. However, how precise the result is ultimately depends on the hardware integrated in the smartphone. Caution is therefore always advised Sudoku Master Premium: Offline ($3.29 ) - Sudoku is ideal for passing the time, and playing on a smartphone is often even more fun than on paper, as many apps offer useful additional functions. However, many of the applications require an Internet connection. This app, on the other hand, also works offline. Unfortunately, games have to pay attention to in-app purchases (4.1 stars, 1,250 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

World of Juice ($1.99 ) - The primary aim of this puzzle game is to pour juice into a glass. What initially seems quite simple turns out to be a real challenge at the higher levels. And the puzzle game offers plenty of levels. The developers themselves aptly summarize their app: "Easy to learn, difficult to master." (3.4 stars, 5 ratings)

) - The primary aim of this puzzle game is to pour juice into a glass. What initially seems quite simple turns out to be a real challenge at the higher levels. And the puzzle game offers plenty of levels. The developers themselves aptly summarize their app: "Easy to learn, difficult to master." Sky Master - pixel shooter ($0.99 ) - Anyone who appreciates pixel games and is generally nostalgic will have fun with this game. It's not particularly good, but at least the visuals are convincing. Ideal to pass the boredom in between (5.0 stars, 1 rating)

) - Anyone who appreciates pixel games and is generally nostalgic will have fun with this game. It's not particularly good, but at least the visuals are convincing. Ideal to pass the boredom in between Currency - Simple Converter ($0.99 ) - Anyone who occasionally leaves European borders needs an app like this. It allows you to convert currencies quickly and easily. Thanks to a minimalist interface, just a few clicks are enough to get an answer (4.5 stars, 207 ratings)

) - Anyone who occasionally leaves European borders needs an app like this. It allows you to convert currencies quickly and easily. Thanks to a minimalist interface, just a few clicks are enough to get an answer Queen Rules ($2.99 ) - This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers in such a way that they are able to defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures (4.8 stars, 111 ratings)

Free Apps with Traps - What to Look Out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

Interested in more free apps? We've got you covered!

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.