iOS and Android apps that are free for now

Are you looking for free apps that would otherwise cost you a pretty penny? If you answered in the affirmative, then you've come to the right place. NextPit has just picked out a slew of such applications in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, so hopefully, there is something that you find yourself interested in this week.

Each week, Ben goes hunting not for wild game, but for apps that would normally come with a sticker price tag but are currently made available for free. Hence, this article does not cover apps that are perpetually free, but limited-time discounts for you to give it a go. It is something like a surprise box of chocolates, you'll never know what you're going to get inside, but it will definitely be something that appeals to your sweet tooth. This week, I am relieving Ben of that task and hope to present some gems.

I also gather information about such deals via the MyDealz community and the Android app known as "AppsFree". At the same time, we always look forward to whatever tips that you have which you can share with us in these NextPit forum threads:

One more tip before we start: If you do not need to use a particular app at the moment but think that it is interesting enough for the future, you can always download and install it first, followed by uninstalling it after that. This allows your app account to "register" that you have already "purchased" the app, so any future installations of the app will be considered as "free" even though it might cost something down the road.

Free apps and mobile games for Android

These Android apps are currently available for free

Shortcuts Widget ( €0.79 ): This handy app carries an impressive 4.5-star rating and is therefore worth checking out now as long as it remains free

Storage Organizer PRO ( €3.79 ): With this tool, you can shave close to €4 and keep your files better organized in step with your New Year resolutions

AdShield ( €1.99 ): You can enjoy a €2 discount if you decide to use this adblocker and rid yourself of annoying ads

Pro Musik ( €0.99 ): Enjoy a free music playback app that carries a 4.2-star rating, which is pretty nifty as it is accompanied by a 10-band equalizer

These Android games are currently available for free

Hoopa City 2 ( €4.49 ): In Hoopa City 2, you build the city of your dreams - and for a dream price of zero!

Peppa Pig: Polly Parrot ( €3.49 ): This game is not really my cup of tea, but your kids will love it - and you will love the fact that it costs exactly €0.00 instead of the usual €3.79

Shadow of Naught ( €2.99 ): Beautifully told with an interesting graphical presentation in an interactive title complete with various mini-games and an in-depth story. You can save almost €3 here...for now

Devil Twins VIP ( €0.89 ): This role-playing game is also free for a few days. Pretty decent ratings at 4.2-stars, but there are some complaints from users about this game requiring more permissions than they are comfortable with

Free apps and mobile games for iPhone and iPad

These iOS apps are currently available for free

Tabata Timer ( €10.99 ): The premium version of this training timer can be yours permanently via an in-app purchase. To do so, go to "Promo" in the menu and do the necessary

Moon FM ( €5.49 ): This podcast player and radio combination is currently available for free and has a very good rating of 4.6-stars. There are in-app purchases, but these are there to support the developers

Drum Toolz ( €1.09 ): Drummers take note - this tool lets you program your drum cadence and also share them on social media

Star Scales Pro ( €3.49 ): After drummers, guitarists too, will be able to obtain their money's worth and can either learn or improve their guitar playing with the help of this app

These mobile games for iOS are currently free

Peppa Pig: Polly Parrot ( €3.49 ): This game is not up my alley, but your kids will surely love it - and you too will love the fact that costs you nothing instead of the regular €3.79 price tag

Maze - Path of light ( €3.49 ): If you like maze games, you will be happy with Maze. It is a very chill title, at least for those who are not driven nuts by mazes. It carries an impressive rating of 4.8-stars

Fiete Hide and Seek ( €1.99 ): This iPad-optimized hidden object game targets very young users aged three and above

Unfortunately, you can't really keep track of the app prices on iOS, so whatever we have reported as free for the moment might very well be chargeable in the near future. The early bird gets the worm! If there is a price difference by the time you read this, don't get mad at me. Instead, leave a comment on the title that is no longer available for free and I'll remove it from the article.