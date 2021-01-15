Free apps of the week: gems for iOS & Android

Are you looking for free apps - actually paid applications that are available for free for a short time - on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store? Perfect! Because once a week I'm going to rummage through the well-known app libraries, bargain portals and other sources to present you with the free pearls.

In doing so, I've found that it can be really rewarding to break out of the world of ad-packed and feature-limited free apps. At the time of publication, a coupon for the Google Play Store allowed me to install the Pro versions of some handy apps and I was hooked on.

One more tip for money-saving pros: sometimes you can find free apps that you might need in the future. Download them anyway and then delete them from your phone's internal storage. That way, you'll still be able to re-download the app later, since it will be included in your list of purchased apps.

Free apps and mobile games for Android

These Android apps are currently available for free:

Crypto Helper: No, not an app that helps you with Bitcoins, but you can encrypt files with Crypto Helper.

CPU Identifier Pro: With this free app you can analyse your CPU and get detailed information about other components of your smartphone.

Touch Lock: Locks your touch screen even when it's turned on. A good way to watch videos on YouTube and avoid accidentally pausing or jumping to the next one when you put your phone back in your pocket.

These mobile games for Android are free right now:

Terra Fighter 2 Pro: A fighting game that reminds me a bit of the classic, Tekken. Thanks to Trixi from the forum for this tip!

Cult Manager Tycoon: There is perhaps no better time to start a cult than in the year 2021! If you want to practice already, you can install the mobile game Cult Manager Tycoon.

Dead Bunker 2 HD: A 3D shooter where you have to fight zombies.

Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface: You guessed it, the sequel to Dead Bunker 2 HD. You still have to fight zombies, so this already tells you a little bit about the end of the predecessor.

Teach Your Monster To Read: With this educational game, you can teach children to read and write. However, you can't change the language in the app.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for iPhone and iPad

These iOS apps are currently available for free:

Quit - Non-Smoker: Do you want to quit smoking this year? As a former smoker, I can tell you, it will work! The app is free for your iPhone and gives you a little support.

Pocket Yoga Teacher: With this app, you can create your own yoga sessions and choose from many different poses.

Watch Chat: Brings many features of WhatsApp to your Apple Watch.

Rest: Sleep Sounds & Goodnight: Relaxation app with an integrated sleep aid.

Usage: System Wid: Brings you 17 new widgets that inform you about the state of your smartphone.

These mobile games for iOS are currently free:

Tiny Tanks: An arcade game where you chase other players or bots with tanks through an arena.

Colour by Numbers: A colouring game with numerous motives. Colouring is done via a colour bar at the bottom of the screen.

Teach Your Monster To Read: An educational game for children to learn how to read and write. However, only available in English.

If you have any further tips or if you know that one of the listed apps has become payable again in the meantime, please feel free to post them in the comments. I'll check back regularly and adjust our app list accordingly.