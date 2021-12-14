Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

ProCam X ($4,99) : This application allows you to take pictures with different effects and offers an interface with several settings such as manual exposure lock, manual ISO, white balance and many others.

: This application allows you to take pictures with different effects and offers an interface with several settings such as manual exposure lock, manual ISO, white balance and many others. Speedometer GPS Pro ($0.99) : A complete GPS application that allows you to track several elements such as speed and altitude.

: A complete GPS application that allows you to track several elements such as speed and altitude. PowerAudio Pro Music Player ($0.99) : A simple music player with a powerful equalizer and all the features you need to tune your music to your taste.

: A simple music player with a powerful equalizer and all the features you need to tune your music to your taste. English Tenses App ($1.49) : This application makes it easy to learn and understand all the conjugation tenses in English.

: This application makes it easy to learn and understand all the conjugation tenses in English. QR and Barcode Scanner PRO ($1.99) : A complete application for reading barcodes and QR codes.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Trick Art Dungeon VIP ($1,99) : An adventure and puzzle game based on optical illusions.

: An adventure and puzzle game based on optical illusions. Cooking Kawaii ($0.99) : This game is made for cooking lovers. Build your own restaurant from scratch and lead it to glory.

: This game is made for cooking lovers. Build your own restaurant from scratch and lead it to glory. Castle Defender Premium ($0.99) : A tower defense game where you can challenge several opponents from all over the world to save your tower.

: A tower defense game where you can challenge several opponents from all over the world to save your tower. Save the boy ($0.99) : Guide your hero on an incredible track while avoiding obstacles and collect stars to advance in the game.

: Guide your hero on an incredible track while avoiding obstacles and collect stars to advance in the game. Traffic Jam Car Puzzle ($3.99) : A car game in which your mission will be to decongest the urban traffic.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free on the Apple App Store

EXIF Viewer by Fluntro ($2.99) : View and edit image metadata, remove geolocation information, camera and more from your personal photos.

: View and edit image metadata, remove geolocation information, camera and more from your personal photos. Ad Block Multi ($0.99) : An ad blocker that integrates with Safari to clean up your web pages and remove all those annoying ads.

: An ad blocker that integrates with Safari to clean up your web pages and remove all those annoying ads. Walker: Pedometer & Activity ($0.99) : This app tracks your daily steps, distance, activity, workouts, water consumption, nutrition and sleep data in a fun and interactive way.

: This app tracks your daily steps, distance, activity, workouts, water consumption, nutrition and sleep data in a fun and interactive way. Translator app free ($0.99) : This app allows you to translate any word or phrase in any application.

: This app allows you to translate any word or phrase in any application. Videdit - Handy Video Editor ($0.99) : This app allows you to edit your videos in many ways to make them more impressive and unique.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Rent Business Tycoon Game ($4.99) : Build your own business by renting an incredible property and become an idle tycoon in this cool simulation game.

: Build your own business by renting an incredible property and become an idle tycoon in this cool simulation game. Extreme Car Parkour Racing 3d ($9.99) : Race with opponents on the beach, select your buggy and try not to lose your cool in this racing game.

: Race with opponents on the beach, select your buggy and try not to lose your cool in this racing game. Match Attack! ($0.99) : A simple match 3 game that wants to drive you crazy with many modes and especially the hardcore mode.

: A simple match 3 game that wants to drive you crazy with many modes and especially the hardcore mode. Discard - A Memory Game ($1.99) : A memory game in which you have three seconds to memorize a selection of playing cards and find them to advance to the next level.

: A memory game in which you have three seconds to memorize a selection of playing cards and find them to advance to the next level. Cubes: brain teaser ($2.99) : A simple and addictive puzzle game where you have to form or complete a pattern with moving cubes.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any more interesting apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.