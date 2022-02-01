Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do twice a week, NextPit prepared a list of mobile apps and games for Android and iOS that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Contact Widget ($0.99) : Quickly organize your important contacts by placing them on your home screen. You can also modify them on a whim, quick dial them or send them texts!

: Quickly organize your important contacts by placing them on your home screen. You can also modify them on a whim, quick dial them or send them texts! Equalizer FX Pro ($ 1.99 ) : A premium equalizer that through the nicely designed UI allows you to change a wide range of settings. You can boost specific frequencies, pump up your bass, and give your volume a bit more power if you need it. It can also provide nice graphics with a visualizer and control playback.

: A premium equalizer that through the nicely designed UI allows you to change a wide range of settings. You can boost specific frequencies, pump up your bass, and give your volume a bit more power if you need it. It can also provide nice graphics with a visualizer and control playback. Speed View GPS ($0.99) : With 16 different color styles, Speed View GPS will allow you to track information about your current route like speed, view your maps and your route.

: With 16 different color styles, Speed View GPS will allow you to track information about your current route like speed, view your maps and your route. Simple Nav Bar ($0.99) : If your device lacks a quick access navigation bar, Simple Nav Bar constitutes an ideal solution! You can fully customize the different buttons, assign functions to them and access them quickly with a swipe.

: If your device lacks a quick access navigation bar, Simple Nav Bar constitutes an ideal solution! You can fully customize the different buttons, assign functions to them and access them quickly with a swipe. Pholorize ($ 2.99 ) : Bring back the colors to your old family pictures! With Pholorize you can conveniently recolor pictures that are shot in black and white or grayscale. You can either do this manually or use the implemented neural AI tools.

: Bring back the colors to your old family pictures! With Pholorize you can conveniently recolor pictures that are shot in black and white or grayscale. You can either do this manually or use the implemented neural AI tools. BrainAural ($ 0.99 ): Ohmmm! This app will play different frequencies to your ears to help you enter the ideal state of mind for every task. It has different modes for studying, meditation, pain relief and more! Works like magic for my Trataka! If you want to learn more we also have a dedicated article for this app.

Free Android games

A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1 ($ 0.99 ) : A oil-painting themed farming game with cute, hand-drawn graphics and simple mechanics. In this game, you have to complete small mini-games and progress the story which is about 3.5 hours, while uncovering the secrets of the forest.

: A oil-painting themed farming game with cute, hand-drawn graphics and simple mechanics. In this game, you have to complete small mini-games and progress the story which is about 3.5 hours, while uncovering the secrets of the forest. Sudden Warrior Plus ($ 0.99 ) : A fast-paced action/RPG that has you tapping like crazy to kill monsters and complete the levels. Collect items and warriors and show those monsters who is the boss!

: A fast-paced action/RPG that has you tapping like crazy to kill monsters and complete the levels. Collect items and warriors and show those monsters who is the boss! Cyber Fighters: Offline Game ($ 0.99 ) : After WW3 people become cyber fighters and fight for survival. In the premium version of this fighting game, you gain access to better outfits for your characters to fight in a cyberpunk world. You can also bring the fight to other players in several multiplayer modes!

: After WW3 people become cyber fighters and fight for survival. In the premium version of this fighting game, you gain access to better outfits for your characters to fight in a cyberpunk world. You can also bring the fight to other players in several multiplayer modes! Save the boy ($ 0.99 ) : Cute side-scrolling game with blocky graphics and very simple controls. Avoid the obstacles, defeat the dynos and save the boy!

: Cute side-scrolling game with blocky graphics and very simple controls. Avoid the obstacles, defeat the dynos and save the boy! Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game ($0.99): Experience fast-paced zombie action! Unlock more items and kill zombies. Using your guns, superfast reflexes, and special abilities, you can unleash absolute horror upon the different zombie types of this game.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Drum Beats+ Rhythm Machine ($ 4.99 ): Discover great beats and get inspired for your own rhythms in this cool multi tool metronome app. It features a vast library of beats and offers a lot of features that are useful to musicians of all kinds.

Discover great beats and get inspired for your own rhythms in this cool multi tool metronome app. It features a vast library of beats and offers a lot of features that are useful to musicians of all kinds. PXL - Mosaic Art ($ 1.99 ): A minimal picture editor that allows you to pixelate your pictures and even create mosaics out of them! The creator advertises the app for marriage photos, but I would probably go ahead and make some sweet NFTs.

A minimal picture editor that allows you to pixelate your pictures and even create mosaics out of them! The creator advertises the app for marriage photos, but I would probably go ahead and make some sweet NFTs. Phraseboard Keyboard ($ 1.99 ): With this keyboard you can save entire phrases and categorize them, so you can automate your chatting! If you are into the latest dating apps, you must definitely try out this one!

With this keyboard you can save entire phrases and categorize them, so you can automate your chatting! If you are into the latest dating apps, you must definitely try out this one! Blur Background ($ 0.99 ): Automatically blur the background of your images with different blurring styles. You can also change the strength of the blur while the UI looks spotless!

Automatically blur the background of your images with different blurring styles. You can also change the strength of the blur while the UI looks spotless! Amber Safe ($ 0.99 ): Safely store all of your Keychain encryption keys in the iCloud so that you can access them from all your devices that are connected.

Free iOS games

Bird's Forest ($ 4.99 ): In this relaxing atmospheric game, you get to enter a forest and try to catch majestic birds. Then after you catch the bird you can print its outlines and color it in any way that you want or make stickers out of them! The game also features its own, beautiful soundtrack.

In this relaxing atmospheric game, you get to enter a forest and try to catch majestic birds. Then after you catch the bird you can print its outlines and color it in any way that you want or make stickers out of them! The game also features its own, beautiful soundtrack. Super Tank Battle ($ 4.99 ): Paying homage to the classic tank battle games from the previous decades, Super Tank Battles offers the wittingly crazy, tactical action we loved during our childhoods.

Paying homage to the classic tank battle games from the previous decades, Super Tank Battles offers the wittingly crazy, tactical action we loved during our childhoods. No Wifi Games: Unblock Puzzles ($ 1.99 ): No Wi-Fi? No problem! In this traditional block game you will get all the fun you need until you get reconnected. It features its own 8-bit music and simple mechanics but the puzzles can be quite challenging!

No Wi-Fi? No problem! In this traditional block game you will get all the fun you need until you get reconnected. It features its own 8-bit music and simple mechanics but the puzzles can be quite challenging! Rain Drop Catcher ($ 1.99 ): In this relaxing game you get to catch the raindrops to water your plant. No confusing mechanics or stress. Just plant-watering relaxation.

In this relaxing game you get to catch the raindrops to water your plant. No confusing mechanics or stress. Just plant-watering relaxation. Break Brick Out ($ 9.99 ): Another retro-inspired game. In Break Brick Out you have to break all the bricks to complete the level. Revisit simple arcade action through multiple, complex levels!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.