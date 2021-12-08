Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Streak Alarm for Snapchat ($0.99) : This application reminds you of streaks as often as you like and allows you to open Snapchat.

: This application reminds you of streaks as often as you like and allows you to open Snapchat. Crypto Helper ($0.99) : An extremely fast and incredibly secure encryption tool that can be used as a second layer on any existing or future key generation.

: An extremely fast and incredibly secure encryption tool that can be used as a second layer on any existing or future key generation. Mandala Maker 360 ($5.49) : This application allows you to create beautiful and complex mandala designs in a few easy steps.

: This application allows you to create beautiful and complex mandala designs in a few easy steps. OXP VPN ($12.99) : A VPN with many features, including securing your Wi-Fi network.

: A VPN with many features, including securing your Wi-Fi network. Unit Lab - Convert & Calculate ($0.99) : This calculator allows you to convert the most popular units in categories such as currency, weight, length, speed and many more.

Free Android games

Word Search 600 PRO ($1.99) : A word search game to play alone or online with your friends.

: A word search game to play alone or online with your friends. Stories: Your Choice ($3.49) : This chooses your own adventure game will take you into the stories of several graphic novels where you can choose the character you want to play as.

: This chooses your own adventure game will take you into the stories of several graphic novels where you can choose the character you want to play as. The Weapon King VIP ($0.99) : Create the most powerful weapon in the world and go on an adventure to kill the enemies that destroy your world.

: Create the most powerful weapon in the world and go on an adventure to kill the enemies that destroy your world. Block Puzzle ($3.99) : A block puzzle game in which you have to touch and drag the block you want to move, trying to create lines on the horizontal and vertical axis to make the blocks explode.

: A block puzzle game in which you have to touch and drag the block you want to move, trying to create lines on the horizontal and vertical axis to make the blocks explode. 2048 - Puzzle Game ($3.99) : A puzzle game in which you have to try to reach the number 2048 by moving the numbers to the right, left, bottom and top.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

MixBox CS ($29.99) : This audio mixing app designed for the iPad brings together 8 award-winning mixing processors (expandable to 72) and allows you to create, compare and record your own custom channel strips.

: This audio mixing app designed for the iPad brings together 8 award-winning mixing processors (expandable to 72) and allows you to create, compare and record your own custom channel strips. YoWindow Weather ($2.99) : This weather app displays a living landscape that reflects your real time and allows you to scroll forward to see how the weather will change throughout the day.

: This weather app displays a living landscape that reflects your real time and allows you to scroll forward to see how the weather will change throughout the day. The Great Photo App ($3.99) : This app, for photo fans, allows you to learn photography by practicing and with interactive courses that help to gradually assimilate the basics of the art of photography.

: This app, for photo fans, allows you to learn photography by practicing and with interactive courses that help to gradually assimilate the basics of the art of photography. OLDV - Retro Video with BGMs ($0.99) : This application allows you to add a retro 80s atmosphere to your videos.

: This application allows you to add a retro 80s atmosphere to your videos. Font Keyboard ($0.99) : With this keyboard, you'll be able to type in more than a dozen different fonts that will give your discussions a unique and fun look.

Free iOS games

Drop Flop! ($0.99) : Test your reflexes in this simple game where you have to stop a ball in its tracks at the right moment.

: Test your reflexes in this simple game where you have to stop a ball in its tracks at the right moment. Bubble Burst™ ($0.99) : An amazing and highly immersive classic game where you have to select a group of colored bubbles on a grid and press to destroy them.

: An amazing and highly immersive classic game where you have to select a group of colored bubbles on a grid and press to destroy them. Monsterz Minigames Deluxe ($2.99) : This game that gathers several mini-games will test your skills by making you face ridiculous challenges at first sight.

: This game that gathers several mini-games will test your skills by making you face ridiculous challenges at first sight. MASH ($0.99) : A role-playing game in which you will have to make your character evolve from childhood to adulthood.

: A role-playing game in which you will have to make your character evolve from childhood to adulthood. Learning To Read by Mr. T.e.a ($0.99) : A fun drawing game designed to teach phonics and the alphabet to preschoolers and kindergarteners.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any better apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.