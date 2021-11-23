Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated regularly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO ($0.99) : This app lets you listen to nature sounds like birds or animal calls and can put you or your baby to sleep by playing white noise.

: This app lets you listen to nature sounds like birds or animal calls and can put you or your baby to sleep by playing white noise. Binary Calculator Pro ($0.99) : A free mathematical calculator that lets you add, subtract, multiply and divide numbers in binary format.

: A free mathematical calculator that lets you add, subtract, multiply and divide numbers in binary format. Minerals Guide ($0.99) : This minimalist and intuitive application allows you to identify minerals by taking a picture of them or uploading an image from your gallery.

: This minimalist and intuitive application allows you to identify minerals by taking a picture of them or uploading an image from your gallery. 90X Photo Lab Editor Pro ($5.49) : An all-in-one photo application with several types of effects to enhance your photos.

: An all-in-one photo application with several types of effects to enhance your photos. GPS Speed Pro ($0.99) : Use your phone's GPS to record routes and check your approximate speed.

: Use your phone's GPS to record routes and check your approximate speed. Document Scanner ($2.99) : This scanner app lets you scan documents, books, ID cards, photos, reports, receipts, or anything else.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Alphabets game ($2.99) : This educational game is really useful for both preschoolers and young people with autism, as it helps them solve problems, develop motor skills and teaches them pronunciation.

: This educational game is really useful for both preschoolers and young people with autism, as it helps them solve problems, develop motor skills and teaches them pronunciation. New Princess DressUp Game ($7.99) : Unleash your inner fashionista and train as an outfit designer, make-up artist and image maker for famous actresses, models and celebrities.

: Unleash your inner fashionista and train as an outfit designer, make-up artist and image maker for famous actresses, models and celebrities. Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D ($7.99) : A bike racing game with shooting skills and really crazy biker attacks

: A bike racing game with shooting skills and really crazy biker attacks Word Master PRO ($1.99 / expires 11.24) : An original word search game with three game modes (Challenge, Quick, Relax), addictive gameplay and over 500,000 English words included.

: An original word search game with three game modes (Challenge, Quick, Relax), addictive gameplay and over 500,000 English words included. Dead Bunker 3 ($0.99) : In this adventure game, try to get out of the bunker alive and not be turned into a zombie.

: In this adventure game, try to get out of the bunker alive and not be turned into a zombie. Hook ($0.99) : A minimalist and relaxing puzzle game that is an excellent pastime.

: A minimalist and relaxing puzzle game that is an excellent pastime. Mystic Guardian PV ($3.49) : Build your own weapons and equipment to fight enemies and defeat bosses to become the hero of your land.

: Build your own weapons and equipment to fight enemies and defeat bosses to become the hero of your land. Space Fly Pro ($0.99) : A simple and addictive 2D arcade shoot'em up game where your mission is to prevent spaceships and missiles from coming at you: shoot the spaceships!

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

The following productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Breathing Zone ($2.99) : This mindfulness app will help you reduce stress, improve your mood and feel more relaxed and energised.

: This mindfulness app will help you reduce stress, improve your mood and feel more relaxed and energised. Bug Identifier ($2.99) : This app allows you to identify bugs and arachnids by taking a picture of them or by uploading an image from your gallery.

: This app allows you to identify bugs and arachnids by taking a picture of them or by uploading an image from your gallery. Lucid Dream Yoga ($5.99) : This app is primarily a dream journal and a series of lucid dream exercises designed to distill the practice of dream yoga into five movements.

: This app is primarily a dream journal and a series of lucid dream exercises designed to distill the practice of dream yoga into five movements. The Rest Of Life ($0.99) : This app records the rest of your lover's life, including 100 romantic things they need to do.

: This app records the rest of your lover's life, including 100 romantic things they need to do. Pixen ($4.99) : This professional pixel art editor, which includes all the features pixel artists need, is designed to work with low-resolution raster images, such as the 8-bit sprites found in old-school video games.

: This professional pixel art editor, which includes all the features pixel artists need, is designed to work with low-resolution raster images, such as the 8-bit sprites found in old-school video games. Best Widget ($5.99) : Add stylish widgets directly to your home screen by choosing from predefined designs or, better yet, creating your own custom widget.

: Add stylish widgets directly to your home screen by choosing from predefined designs or, better yet, creating your own custom widget. Smart Closet ($3.99) : This app makes it easier to manage your wardrobe and put together your daily outfits.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Tap It and Jump It ($1.99) : This simple gameplay requires perfect timing to move forward.

: This simple gameplay requires perfect timing to move forward. Lost Cities ($1.99) : Discover unknown countries and mythical places and fight against a friend, a stranger or one of four different AIs in this adventure game.

: Discover unknown countries and mythical places and fight against a friend, a stranger or one of four different AIs in this adventure game. Tank Battle ($15.99) : A very classic tank fighting game similar to Battle City on the NES.

: A very classic tank fighting game similar to Battle City on the NES. Planet Gravity ($9.99) : Create the solar system step by step with some missions to complete at each level.

: Create the solar system step by step with some missions to complete at each level. Gravit ($0.99) : A puzzle game in which you have to rotate the blocks to the left or right until each colored block comes to rest in the corresponding outline color.

: A puzzle game in which you have to rotate the blocks to the left or right until each colored block comes to rest in the corresponding outline color. Trance X ( $2.99 ) : A loot-building game also available on the Apple Watch.

A loot-building game also available on the Apple Watch. Ball Shooter Game ($0.99) : A simple but challenging arcade game in which you have to avoid the barriers that spin around you.

