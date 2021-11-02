Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free
As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.
Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way to avoid missing out on a short-lived promotion.
Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store
Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store
- Simple Clock Widget
($0.99): This widget app allows you to add a beautiful word clock to your home screen.
- OnSite Checklist
($5.49): Perform any type of inspection, audit and security. Checklists quickly and efficiently with this range of tools.
- 7 Minute Workout PRO
($2.99):This fitness app helps you stay motivated and reach your goals to unleash your full potential.
- Voice Recorder Pro
($2.99): A voice recorder that focuses on the highest possible voice quality as well as the sound itself. It is designed for everyone from students to record lessons to musicians to record music.
- Identify Dog Breed Pro
($0.99): With this app, you can recognize hundreds of different dog breeds with your smartphone from their barks.
- Christmas Wallpaper
($0.99): Discover this collection of Christmas-themed wallpaper images.
- MP3 Recorder
($0.99): As the name suggests, this application makes it easy to record voice in mp3 format.
- DJ FX Custom Soundboard
($0.99): Add any sound effect you want to your personal mixes or playlists using this incredible yet simple DJ soundboard.
Android games temporarily free on the Google Play Store
- Truth Or Dare Pro
($0.99): Play this game to get revenge on your friends by making them reveal their secrets, asking questions about their past, or challenging them for all to see.
- MinionSlayer: Growth Defense
($0.99): A different kind of growth defense game that mixes tower defense, action RPG and strategy.
- Legend of the cartoon
($2.49): Evolve your hero and battle your enemies to advance in this unique style RPG.
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro
($0.99): Train to be an expert in kung fu and MMA fighting to defeat your enemies.
- Superheros Junior Premium
($0.99): An action game where you have to become a warrior and use a sword and a firearm with supernatural powers to defeat all the monsters.
- Wonder Knights PV
($3.49): An awesome vertical side-scrolling shooter, which combines sword fighting with archery, bombs and weapons shooting against tons of unpredictable monsters, enemies and bosses.
- The Weapon King VIP
($0.99): In this game you will have to create the best sword to be able to eliminate the evil spirits.
- Mystery of Fortune 2
($3.49): This is the official sequel to SRPG Mystery of Fortune (2014). Explore the dungeons with your own army and try to form the most effective corps.
Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store
Free iOS productivity/lifestyle apps from the Apple App Store
- Notability
($8.99): A note-taking app consistently ranked #1 on the App Store. Teachers, artists and professionals use Notability daily to enrich their lives with its many features.
- Camera for OBS Studio
($17.99): A great app for streaming live camera footage via Wi-Fi or USB cable.
- Slideshow Master Pro
($1.99): This application allows you to combine multiple photos into an elegant photo montage to share your memories.
- Contacts Backup
($2.99): Back up and export your contacts with one click to iCloud and sync them between all devices. You'll be able to export and share them in Excel, vCard or CSV format via email.
- OCR Text Recogniser
($4.99): An application made to recognize any text from an image with an accuracy rate between 98% and 100%. This text scanner recognizes all Latin languages such as English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Norwegian, Danish, etc.
- Deaf-Mute Communication Helper
($9.99): This application is specially designed for people with hearing and speech difficulties. It is a simple way for people with hearing and speech difficulties to communicate using speech recognition and text conversion among other features.
- Magic Answers
($1.99): Ask your questions and you will get the answers! This is how this application allows you to discover the world.
iOS games temporarily free on the Apple App Store
- Chimp Fu Syllables
($2.99):This game for kids consists of cutting longer words into syllables, making them easier to read and spell.
- Lootbox RPG
($1.99):Embark on a quest to help your father save your world.
- Helix Jumper Crush twist Games
($9.99):A bouncing ball game where you have to destroy the platforms and use your skills to get to the next level.
- Monster Zombie Hunter 3D Games
($9.99):Are you a real bmw driver and ready to crush the zombie racing simulation game? If you then you will love this game where you will have only one mission: kill and crush the deadly walking zombie with a car and truck.
- Pixel Fighting Ninja Combat 3D
($0.99):In this action game, you will have to fight an alien and use all your karate and kungfu techniques to stop the deadly assassins and save the world.
- cat&line
($4.99): A simple but very addictive game that just involves moving a cat along a drawn line.
- MathxCreature
($1.99):A fun math puzzle designed for kids, ideal for learning math while having fun.
- Girls Army Shooting Game 2021
($0.99):Choose your weapon and take control of the battle to become the best sniper.
What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any better apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.
1 Comment
