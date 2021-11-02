Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way to avoid missing out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Simple Clock Widget ($0.99) : This widget app allows you to add a beautiful word clock to your home screen.

OnSite Checklist ($5.49) : Perform any type of inspection, audit and security. Checklists quickly and efficiently with this range of tools.

7 Minute Workout PRO ($2.99): This fitness app helps you stay motivated and reach your goals to unleash your full potential.

Voice Recorder Pro ($2.99) : A voice recorder that focuses on the highest possible voice quality as well as the sound itself. It is designed for everyone from students to record lessons to musicians to record music.

Identify Dog Breed Pro ($0.99) : With this app, you can recognize hundreds of different dog breeds with your smartphone from their barks.

Christmas Wallpaper ($0.99) : Discover this collection of Christmas-themed wallpaper images.

MP3 Recorder ($0.99) : As the name suggests, this application makes it easy to record voice in mp3 format.

DJ FX Custom Soundboard ($0.99) : Add any sound effect you want to your personal mixes or playlists using this incredible yet simple DJ soundboard.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any better apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.