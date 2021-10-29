Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile applications and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are available for free temporarily on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between the publishing time and the time you read this article, some of the apps may have reverted to paid status. As to when Google Play Store promos for apps end are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount is valid for.

Also read: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Quick tip: So you found an interesting app in the list, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

QR/Barcode Scanner PRO ( $1.99 ) : This application allows you to scan and read all types of QR codes in order to view information such as text, URL, product, contact information, ISBN, calendar, location, and many others

: This application allows you to scan and read all types of QR codes in order to view information such as text, URL, product, contact information, ISBN, calendar, location, and many others Accurate Weather Forecast ( $4.99 ) : Obtain accurate local weather forecasts so that you are well prepared to face all kinds of weather conditions

: Obtain accurate local weather forecasts so that you are well prepared to face all kinds of weather conditions Unit Lab - Converter & Calculator ( $0.99 ) : A measuring and currency converter that supports the most popular standards

: A measuring and currency converter that supports the most popular standards KING VPN for Android ( $3.99 ): This VPN allows you to enjoy the surfing the internet freely without any restrictions by changing your location

): This VPN allows you to enjoy the surfing the internet freely without any restrictions by changing your location File Manager Pro ( $0.99 ) : A complete and efficient file explorer that stands out for its number of supported file formats

: A complete and efficient file explorer that stands out for its number of supported file formats Stark Resistance Band ( $3.49 ) : Train at home with 23 exercises that are presented in HD videos. You'll also be able to create your own workout set and progress at your own pace

: Train at home with 23 exercises that are presented in HD videos. You'll also be able to create your own workout set and progress at your own pace Simple Quote Widget ( $0.99 ): An application that allows you to create a widget that displays motivational quotes of your choice

Android games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Cyber Fighters: Legends of Stickman League RPG ( $0.99 ) : A shadow stickman style RPG based on a cyberpunk theme that offers an excellent combination of action, role-playing (RPG), and PvP

: A shadow stickman style RPG based on a cyberpunk theme that offers an excellent combination of action, role-playing (RPG), and PvP TouchTouchPangPang ( $0.99 ): A fun and easy puzzle game where you just have to remove identical blocks to advance

A fun and easy puzzle game where you just have to remove identical blocks to advance Timing Hero PV ( $3.49 ) : An RPG with innovative gameplay in which you have to build a team of 3 heroes to fight other heroes who are equipped with various skills

: An RPG with innovative gameplay in which you have to build a team of 3 heroes to fight other heroes who are equipped with various skills Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ) : In this strategy game, you must save the world by fighting zombies

: In this strategy game, you must save the world by fighting zombies Becker cat's adventures ( $0.99 ) : Play as Becker, a very troubled cat who has to find cans of tuna to make sure his cub and the mother to his cub are thriving

: Play as Becker, a very troubled cat who has to find cans of tuna to make sure his cub and the mother to his cub are thriving Data Defense ( $4.99 ) : A minimalist tower defense game that is set in cyberspace. You will have to protect the servers from bugs and viruses

: A minimalist tower defense game that is set in cyberspace. You will have to protect the servers from bugs and viruses Subway Jungle Run Surf Runner ( $159.99 ): A real escape game in which you have to react using fast reflexes to avoid dangerous obstacles such as the oncoming train, sticks, and to escape the temple guards

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps that are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Tubecasts ( $2.29 ): This app lets you play your favorite YouTube playlists and videos in energy-efficient mode with just the audio, saving screen time and even mobile data

): This app lets you play your favorite YouTube playlists and videos in energy-efficient mode with just the audio, saving screen time and even mobile data Wordnet Watch ( $2.29 ): An offline thesaurus and dictionary that helps you easily find words related to a specific word or phrase on your Apple Watch

): An offline thesaurus and dictionary that helps you easily find words related to a specific word or phrase on your Apple Watch KEV: White Balance Meter ( $2.29 ): Transform your iPhone or iPad into a professional and easy-to-use light meter

): Transform your iPhone or iPad into a professional and easy-to-use light meter Alloy - launcher and automator ( $9.99 ) : This application allows you to automate your daily activities. It does not matter whether you just need to launch an application or automate your workflow, you can simply do so using one click

: This application allows you to automate your daily activities. It does not matter whether you just need to launch an application or automate your workflow, you can simply do so using one click Panostory Pro ( $0.99 ) : A photo collage creator that allows you to record every great moment of your life and tell a moving story in pictures

: A photo collage creator that allows you to record every great moment of your life and tell a moving story in pictures Stride - Running Route ( $0.99 ) : This GPS application is particularly suitable for walking, running, hiking, or cycling

: This GPS application is particularly suitable for walking, running, hiking, or cycling RetroChecker ( $0.99 ): The ultimate application for retro video game collectors. With a database of over 66,000 games covering a whopping 156 platforms, it provides detailed information on current value, description, release history and offers both box art and screenshots

Temporarily free iOS games that are on the Apple App Store

mySolar ( $5.49 ) : Play the role of a deity and create your own solar system by freely building your dream planets

: Play the role of a deity and create your own solar system by freely building your dream planets Tank Super Wars ( $4.99 ) : One of the classic tank fighting games that hail from the 90s

: One of the classic tank fighting games that hail from the 90s PopStar with Undo ( $2.99 ) : A puzzle game with simple but addictive gameplay that will keep you playing for hours without even noticing

: A puzzle game with simple but addictive gameplay that will keep you playing for hours without even noticing Hoops AR BasketBall ( $4.99 ) : Play like a star basketball player everywhere using augmented reality

: Play like a star basketball player everywhere using augmented reality Block Drop Duel ( $0.99 ) : A classic action puzzle game where you have to arrange the blocks as they fall to obtain a perfect fit

: A classic action puzzle game where you have to arrange the blocks as they fall to obtain a perfect fit Banana Racer - Moto Racing ( $0.99 ) : Enjoy freestyle dirt bike races with full speed challenges and be the fastest to win

: Enjoy freestyle dirt bike races with full speed challenges and be the fastest to win Peppa Pig™: Party Time ( $2.99 ): Recommended for little kids, this app allows one to explore the wonderful world of Peppa Pig via a variety of fun games, featuring popular characters, music, and sound effects.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any better apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments!