Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

200X Game Booster Pro ($ 0.99 ): For those who don't have a gaming mode on their smartphone. This app gives you real time info, activates HDR graphics and boosts RAM.

): For those who don't have a gaming mode on their smartphone. This app gives you real time info, activates HDR graphics and boosts RAM. Access Dot ($1 .50 ): This app brings a feature of Android 12 to older smartphones. It allows you to be notified if an application uses the microphone or camera without your knowledge.

): This app brings a feature of Android 12 to older smartphones. It allows you to be notified if an application uses the microphone or camera without your knowledge. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ( $1 .99 ): Improve the sound quality of your smartphone with this equalizer that works with any media player.

): Improve the sound quality of your smartphone with this equalizer that works with any media player. 80s Music Radio Pro ($ 0.99 ): An application to listen to 80s radio online. It includes many radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more.

): An application to listen to 80s radio online. It includes many radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more. 90 music radio Pro ( $1.59 ): The same application as the previous one but for 90's music.

): The same application as the previous one but for 90's music. Stark Resistance Band ( $3.49 ): Train at home with 23 exercises presented in HD videos. You'll also be able to create your own workout and progress at your own pace.

): Train at home with 23 exercises presented in HD videos. You'll also be able to create your own workout and progress at your own pace. Business Calculator Pro ( $1.49 ): This application is a real Swiss army knife and allows you to calculate gross profit, price, margin, interest rate and many other values.

): This application is a real Swiss army knife and allows you to calculate gross profit, price, margin, interest rate and many other values. Simple Quote Widget ( $0.99 ): An application that allows you to create a widget that displays motivational quotes that you choose.

Android games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Hills Legend: Horror HD ( $0.99 ): Search for treasure in a haunted house and fight enemies to complete your quest.

): Search for treasure in a haunted house and fight enemies to complete your quest. Data Defense ( $4.99 ): A minimalist tower defense game that takes place in cyberspace. You will have to protect the servers from bugs and viruses.

): A minimalist tower defense game that takes place in cyberspace. You will have to protect the servers from bugs and viruses. Subway Jungle Run Surf Runner ( $159.99 ): A real escape game in which you have to be reactive to avoid dangerous obstacles such as the train, the sticks and to escape the temple guards.

): A real escape game in which you have to be reactive to avoid dangerous obstacles such as the train, the sticks and to escape the temple guards. Crazy Halloween Puzzle ( $1.49 ): A very interesting puzzle game with a Halloween theme.

): A very interesting puzzle game with a Halloween theme. Superhero Fruit 2 Premium ( $0.99 ): An exciting and charming superhero RPG game for kids with action battle scenes and awesome skills with famous fruits.

): An exciting and charming superhero RPG game for kids with action battle scenes and awesome skills with famous fruits. Escape Balls :The Premium Game ( $0.99 ): In this epic 2D arcade game, you must control a ball and guide it to avoid obstacles and pass levels.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps that are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

PXL - mosaic art ( $1.99 ): This application allows you to make great photo collages and then share them easily.

): This application allows you to make great photo collages and then share them easily. Phone Drive ( $2.99 ): Turn your iOS device into a storage drive, which you can access under Windows or macOS.

): Turn your iOS device into a storage drive, which you can access under Windows or macOS. Templates for Pages - DesiGN ( $29.99 ): Access over 3,800 easy-to-use templates to create professional and personal content with Apple Pages for iOS.

): Access over 3,800 easy-to-use templates to create professional and personal content with Apple Pages for iOS. The Great Coffee App ( $3.99 ): This app is for coffee drinkers who want to learn more about coffee.

): This app is for coffee drinkers who want to learn more about coffee. Stride - Running Route ( $0.99 ): This GPS application is particularly suitable for walking, running, hiking or cycling.

): This GPS application is particularly suitable for walking, running, hiking or cycling. RetroChecker ( $0.99 ): The ultimate application for retro video game collectors. With a database of over 66,000 games covering 156 platforms, it provides detailed information on current value, description, release history and features box art and screenshots.

): The ultimate application for retro video game collectors. With a database of over 66,000 games covering 156 platforms, it provides detailed information on current value, description, release history and features box art and screenshots. Wordnet Watch ( $1.99 ): An offline thesaurus dictionary that helps easily find words related to a specific word or phrase on your Apple Watch.

): An offline thesaurus dictionary that helps easily find words related to a specific word or phrase on your Apple Watch. ElementCard ( $0.99 ): This app allows you to discover the elements of the periodic table through easy-to-use cards during study sessions.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Battle for Wesnoth ( $3.99 ): A turn-based tactical strategy game with a very fancy theme.

): A turn-based tactical strategy game with a very fancy theme. Banana Racer - Moto Racing ( $0.99 ): Play freestyle dirt bike races with full speed challenges and be the fastest to win.

): Play freestyle dirt bike races with full speed challenges and be the fastest to win. Block vs Block II ($2.99) : The sequel to this famous puzzle game is just as good as the first installment.

: The sequel to this famous puzzle game is just as good as the first installment. Peppa Pig™: Party Time ($2.99) : Recommended for little kids, this app takes the wonderful world of Peppa Pig on an exploration of many fun games, featuring much-loved characters, music and sound effects.

: Recommended for little kids, this app takes the wonderful world of Peppa Pig on an exploration of many fun games, featuring much-loved characters, music and sound effects. Crazy Run ($2.99) : Run through the blocks as much as you can in this crazy running game.

: Run through the blocks as much as you can in this crazy running game. non-Idle Galaxy ( $5.99 ): In this game, you can create and manage your planetary system as you want.

): In this game, you can create and manage your planetary system as you want. The Firm ( $0.99 ): A fast-paced arcade game in which you work as a shopkeeper in a large company. React quickly, stay focused and you may become the new president of The Firm.

): A fast-paced arcade game in which you work as a shopkeeper in a large company. React quickly, stay focused and you may become the new president of The Firm. Jumpy Wheels! ($1.99) : You'll have to jump through all the objects on the wheel to find water in this drought.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store more interesting? Feel free to share your own finds in the comments.