Free apps of the week: These 26 paid apps are temporarily free!

We start another week with a new list of free apps and games for a limited time in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Enjoy our selection of apps for Android and iOS that are usually paid but can be installed for free on your phone or tablet.

NextPit updates this list every week, so some apps may have returned to paid status if you read this article days after it was published. To check out other app lists, simply go to the apps category of the site to find the most recent list.

At the time of publication, all of the apps listed were available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth a mention or have found a promotion that has ended, do let us know in the comments.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install it anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. That way, it will be included in your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Free Android apps temporarily on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps for a limited time only in the Play Store

Smart Wi-Fi HotSpot Pro ( $2.49 ): Turns your smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot via your data connection, with advanced auto-enable/disable options.

SUI File Explorer Pro ( $1.99 ): Advanced file manager, with options to stop apps and processes, password protect files, and even remote access via FTP.

Touch Block Pro ( $2.99 ): If it bugs you that touching the edge of the screen triggers unwanted actions, this app is for you.

): If it bugs you that touching the edge of the screen triggers unwanted actions, this app is for you. Speedometer Pro ( $0.99 ): This app, which we've recommended here before, uses the device's GPS module to track your speed, distance, and location when you're driving, riding, or biking.

Android games temporarily free on Play Store

Vectronom ( $5.49 ): An interesting game that is part of the Arte Experience. Similar to Unmaze, it is a mobile game that has an educational purpose.

Quaddro 2 ( $1.99 ): Another puzzle game that builds your logic skills and concentration.

Fractions Math Pro ( $0.99 ): If you like solving math puzzles, this app might be for you. However, the design looks rather less inviting. Still, the app has 3 stars in the Play Store.

A-2481 ( $0.99 ): A horror game that shines with three stars out of 2,595 reviews.

Dead Bunker 2 HD ( $0.99 ): You've accepted an assignment to steal secret documents in a dark lab, what could possibly go wrong?

Magnet Balls 2 ( $0.99 ): clear the board by combining like-colored balls, with the option to use the device's accelerometer to control the balls.

Sudoku: Cartoon ( $0.99 ) (contains ads): Challenge your mind with traditional Sudoku puzzles and unlock images inspired by Japanese comics.

) (contains ads): Challenge your mind with traditional Sudoku puzzles and unlock images inspired by Japanese comics. Defender Heroes Premium ( $0.99 ) (contains ads and in-app purchases): Looking for another tower defense game to pass the time? Combine heroes and equipment to keep the invaders at bay.

Free iOS apps for a limited time only in the App Store

HappyCow Find Vegan Food ( $3.99 ): This app lets you find vegan restaurants anywhere in the world. The community behind Happy Cow is 450,000 members strong in the process.

AudioScrub (REMIX Edition) ( $1.99 ): Do you play a musical instrument? Then AudioScrub helps you to loop and learn certain parts. You can also adjust the speed or the key.

Enjoy the Sun ( $1.99 ): Guess what this app can do? Yes, it tells you when the sun will rise or set. If you want, you can have notifications sent to you.

pixelcam ( $0.99 ): Taking photos with retro effects, who needs 12 million pixels when you can have a few hundred?

Random (number generator) ( $1.99 ): Sets a minimum and maximum value and lets the iPhone or iPad generate a random number.

Camera angle ( $0.99 ) (in-app purchases): If you have the same problem with crooked photos as I do, grab this app! It provides grids and hints for taking reasonably aligned photos.

PhotoBox widget ( $0.99 ) (in-app purchases): turns your favorite photos into widgets on your iOS or iPadOS home screen.

One Meteo ( $4.99 ): Once again the weather app we've already recommended to you, One Meteo promises hyper-accurate global weather forecasts based on aviation datasets.

): Once again the weather app we've already recommended to you, One Meteo promises hyper-accurate global weather forecasts based on aviation datasets. Stellar Tour - AR Stargazer ( $0.99 ) (in-app purchases): This app lets you point your phone at the night sky and rewards you with information about the stars.

Games that are temporarily free on iOS

HOOK ( $0.99 ): Hook is a minimalist mobile game in which you have to solve puzzles. The graphics are reminiscent of circuit drawings.

Digital Dog ( $1.99 ): You can adopt, care for, feed, and even walk a virtual dog (yes, you really do have to get out into the real world to do that). Kind of like a modern Tamagotchi.

Traffic Brains ( $1.99 ): What else the world needed: A traffic light simulator. You manage traffic light programming and control traffic in increasingly complex stages.

LVL ( $1.99 ): This puzzle game curiously mixes 2D and 3D, offering more than 50 custom levels and over 150 stages. The app takes up 127 MB, but is definitely worth every bit of it.

): This puzzle game curiously mixes 2D and 3D, offering more than 50 custom levels and over 150 stages. The app takes up 127 MB, but is definitely worth every bit of it. Rush Runner Train Surf 3D ( $0.99 ): Traditional endless runner with a good rating and colorful graphics.

And this brings us to the end of today's list. Remember that these apps are only free on a temporary basis. So, it's possible that by the time you read this article it has been published, some suggestions would have been listed as paid once again.

Anyway, our team publishes two versions of the list every week. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free, or have some recommendations for us? Then write us a message or leave a comment below.