Android and iOS: 17 apps & games now free for a limited time only

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand-new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.

Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

Relaxing Sleep Sounds ($0.99) : The app "Relaxing Sleep Sounds" brings you numerous soothing sounds on your mobile phone. You also benefit from a sleep timer, so that street noise or vacuum cleaner noises don't run all night long.

: The app "Relaxing Sleep Sounds" brings you numerous soothing sounds on your mobile phone. You also benefit from a sleep timer, so that street noise or vacuum cleaner noises don't run all night long. SnipBack - Voice Recorder ($2.99) : Here's a cool solution for voice recording for free! SnipBack doesn't record all the way through, but only the last few seconds when you've said or heard something interesting.

: Here's a cool solution for voice recording for free! SnipBack doesn't record all the way through, but only the last few seconds when you've said or heard something interesting. Stylish Text ($1.99) : With this app you can turn text into stylish writing. There are no comments, but 11 votes for 4.5 stars.

: With this app you can turn text into stylish writing. There are no comments, but 11 votes for 4.5 stars. Meditation Pro ($2.99) : If you still can't fall asleep after listening to the Relaxing Sleep Sounds, you can try this white noise generator.

Android games temporarily free at Play Store

Bricks Breaker Pro ($3.99) : With Bricks Breaker Pro you get an ad-free mobile game on your mobile phone. You have to shoot bullets at bricks and destroy them.

: With Bricks Breaker Pro you get an ad-free mobile game on your mobile phone. You have to shoot bullets at bricks and destroy them. Mystery of Fortune 2 ($0.99) : The mobile game "Mystery of Fortune" is a typical dungeon crawler, but with a slight Japanese touch. The series has many fans in the Google Play Store.

: The mobile game "Mystery of Fortune" is a typical dungeon crawler, but with a slight Japanese touch. The series has many fans in the Google Play Store. Super City Mario 8 in 1 Game Collections ($0.99) : This recommendation made it into this Lite almost for curiosity factor. A weird mix of well-known gaming classics.

: This recommendation made it into this Lite almost for curiosity factor. A weird mix of well-known gaming classics. Pac-Mania Original ($1.49) : Another clone of a well-known gaming classic. This time it's about Pac-Man!

: Another clone of a well-known gaming classic. This time it's about Pac-Man! Thinking Games Pro ($2.99) : A collection of thinking games, but unfortunately only available for free until Monday. So hurry up a bit if you're interested!

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

CookBook ($4.99) (offers in-app purchases): Organize your recipes or import them from websites, files or even printed versions with the scanner function.

(offers in-app purchases): Organize your recipes or import them from websites, files or even printed versions with the scanner function. Sheiko ($12.99) (in-app purchase): Creates and tracks various workouts, with a tool to analyze your performance and export to the Apple Health app.

(in-app purchase): Creates and tracks various workouts, with a tool to analyze your performance and export to the Apple Health app. Asketch (€2.99) : A drawing app that lets you create charcoal drawings on your iPad or iPhone.

: A drawing app that lets you create charcoal drawings on your iPad or iPhone. Bear Walking Pal ($0.99) : Since a while you can place widgets on your iPhone. With the Bear Walking Pal you have a drawn bear that accompanies your steps and animates you to walk.

Currently free iOS games

2 Players 1 Device ($0.99) : Challenge your friends in this multiplayer game!

: Challenge your friends in this multiplayer game! Colour Twin ($0.99) : In this puzzle you have to combine circles and watch out for the colors. Really fun!

: In this puzzle you have to combine circles and watch out for the colors. Really fun! Crisis of the Middle Ages ($1.99) : RPG with a classic 16-bit look.

: RPG with a classic 16-bit look. Space Station: Run ($2.99) : Quickly escape from a space station without getting killed. You will also find useful items along the way.

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do have in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

In any case, our team publishes a new version of this article every week. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free or have some recommendations to share with us? Write us a message or leave a comment below.

What other temporarily free apps would you recommend to the NextPit community?