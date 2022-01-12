Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it for the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ($1.99) : An equalizer for your Android smartphone.

: An equalizer for your Android smartphone. OXP VPN ($12.99) : A VPN with many features, including securing your Wi-Fi network.

: A VPN with many features, including securing your Wi-Fi network. Scalar Pro ($2.49) : An extremely flexible and advanced scientific calculator with the ability to define user arguments, user functions, function graphs, script programming, and many other features.

: An extremely flexible and advanced scientific calculator with the ability to define user arguments, user functions, function graphs, script programming, and many other features. LiquidPlayer Pro ($5.99) : A music player with a powerful equalizer and features such as Chromecast suport, radio streams, real-time 3D visuals, and several effects.

: A music player with a powerful equalizer and features such as Chromecast suport, radio streams, real-time 3D visuals, and several effects. Unit Lab - Converter & Calculator ($0. 99 ): A measurement and currency converter that supports the most popular units.

): A measurement and currency converter that supports the most popular units. 80s Music Radio Pro ($ 0.99 ): An application to listen to 80s radio online. It includes a lot of radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave, and more.

Free Android games

Zombie Hunter 3D Sniper ($259.99) : A zombie hunting shooter where you have to stop the spread of a virus to save your world.

: A zombie hunting shooter where you have to stop the spread of a virus to save your world. DungeonMon! ($0.99) : Unlock 90 cool monsters and train them to fight zombies with your monsters.

: Unlock 90 cool monsters and train them to fight zombies with your monsters. Subway Jungle Run Surf Runner ($159.99) : A never-ending 3D running game where you have to unlock new characters and run again and again.

: A never-ending 3D running game where you have to unlock new characters and run again and again. Escape Balls ($0.99) : An epic 2D arcade game with different levels and dozens of obstacles.

: An epic 2D arcade game with different levels and dozens of obstacles. Brain Game ($1.49): Do you like brain card games based on a special scoring system? Then you can test your intelligence with this game today.

Do you like brain card games based on a special scoring system? Then you can test your intelligence with this game today. Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse ($0.99) : First-person survival game, help scientists defeat the disease that turns humans into zombies.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

AVR X PRO - Voice Recorder ($0.99) : This voice recording app offers a nice interface and perfect features for businessmen, journalists, audio experts, and anyone who needs to manage voice memos.

: This voice recording app offers a nice interface and perfect features for businessmen, journalists, audio experts, and anyone who needs to manage voice memos. digiID MAX Cards and Documents ($8.99) : With this application, you can save cards and documents in groups to stay better organized, create a pin for an extra layer of security, and much more.

: With this application, you can save cards and documents in groups to stay better organized, create a pin for an extra layer of security, and much more. Remote Mouse & Keyboard Pro ($7.99) : This app turns your iPhone or iPad into a user-friendly yet powerful remote control for your computer.

: This app turns your iPhone or iPad into a user-friendly yet powerful remote control for your computer. KEV: White Balance Meter ($1 .99 ): Turn your iPhone or iPad into a professional and easy to use light meter.

): Turn your iPhone or iPad into a professional and easy to use light meter. Ringtone Studio Pro ($0.99) : Create, edit and customize your own ringtones and alert sounds with the features of this powerful application.

: Create, edit and customize your own ringtones and alert sounds with the features of this powerful application. Grocery Shopping List &Recipes ($2.99) : Do you often forget things when you go shopping? This app will help you keep track of everything you need and make your shopping experience easier and seamless.

Free iOS games

Aeroplane Chess 3D ($4.99) : A digital version of the classic Ludo board game.

: A digital version of the classic Ludo board game. KungFu King:Martialist ($0.99) : In this KungFu-themed RPG, you'll have to explore the world to meet the various challenges that await you.

: In this KungFu-themed RPG, you'll have to explore the world to meet the various challenges that await you. 2048 - AI Solver ($0.99) : A version of the classic game 2048 improved with AI Solver that results in addictive gameplay.

: A version of the classic game 2048 improved with AI Solver that results in addictive gameplay. Drop Flop! ($1.99 ): Test your reflexes in this simple game where you have to stop a falling ball at the right moment.

): Test your reflexes in this simple game where you have to stop a falling ball at the right moment. GALAXIA 4 ($1.99) : Imagine the fusion of Galaga and Space Invaders. The result would probably be Galaxia 4.

Imagine the fusion of Galaga and Space Invaders. The result would probably be Galaxia 4. Buzz To Win ($0.99) : An exciting card game where you have to race to beat your opponents to get a four of a kind, a straight, a flush, or a royal flush, then press the buzzer.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any more interesting apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.