Do you urgently need some more apps for your cell phone? Then this article is for you, because we have once again fished out applications and games for iPhone and Android from the web. What's special about these apps is that you actually have to pay for them, but today they're all free.

In contrast to our"Top 5 apps of the week", this article works differently. Instead of picking hand-picked apps from the app stores, which we test and then recommend, we only look at the price tag. And that price tag has to be crossed out for a game or app to make it onto our list. The catch: We haven't tried them out beforehand - so keep your own eyes open when it comes to in-game costs, subscription traps, etc.

Our tip: If you're interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it right away. This will mark it as "purchased" and it will remain in your app library. This means you can delete the app you don't currently need from your phone - and put it back on again when you need it!

Free Android apps and games - only available for a short time

Free Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

IPTV Smart Player Pro: You can currently save almost ten euros by installing this app. With this player you can bring your TV content from your cell phone to your TV.

Reminder Pro - Reminder: With this app, you can always keep an eye on your reminders. You can create new reminders in seconds and decide when you want to be reminded.

Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro: Do you want to tweak your music on your cell phone? Then try this app to get the most out of the sound and bass.

Countdown Widgets: Whether it's a vacation, Christmas or the next party night - with this app you can always keep an eye on the next event as a countdown widget on your cell phone. After all, anticipation is the greatest joy.

Color wheel: Top tool for anyone who works with colors - regardless of whether you are a painter, graphic designer or just need to determine the colors of a photo from time to time.

Free Android games

Cytus 2: Rayark International Limited is known for offering exciting games with a focus on music. Cytus 2 is one of them and is currently free.

Cartoon Craft: Fancy a real-time strategy game with a cute cartoon look? Then install this little game here.

Water Color Sort - Premium: This game principle, in which you decant colors into different bottles, is terribly relaxing. It's like the lava lamp of mobile games.

Mini Crossword: This game is for crossword fans who want to pass the time on their cell phone with this classic word puzzle game.

Crafterok - Lords of Survival: You want to fight for survival on a desert island, but you also want it to look colorful and cuddly? Here you go!

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9

Free iOS apps and games - only available for a short time

Free iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Scrollit 2X - Visual messenger: If you're looking for a tool that lets you scroll text across the iPhone display in a nice big way, you'll find it here.

Infinity List: There are many list apps. But if it is rated with 4.6 stars, it must be really good. So make sure you put this download on your to-do list!

Timer for Rehearsal: You're giving your speech and want to keep an eye on the remaining time? No problem with this versatile timer.

iKnow Dogs 2 Pro: With this app you have virtually infinite dog knowledge on your iPhone. Handy if you're looking for a four-legged addition to the family.

Inkwork: With this app, you can turn your photos into ink-look paintings and choose from over 90 styles.

Free iPhone games

Tiny Orchestra: This game is a fun way to teach your little ones about music. Put together your own little iPhone orchestra.

Block Dash Watch: In this game you have to avoid any collisions. The highlight: You can play the game on both the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

Aw Craps! This is a game where you can pass the time with classic casino games.

Bully - Anniversary Edition: With this game from the GTA makers at Rockstar Games, you can prove who's top dog in the schoolyard.

Minesweeper: I can recommend this classic game to anyone who wants to play this game in the simplest possible guise.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16

I hope that there is something suitable for everyone. At the time of publication, these 20 download tips were all free. We would be delighted if you could let us know if any of the offers are no longer valid.