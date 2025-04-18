In honor of Easter, we've carefully scoured the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and lo and behold, we've been dropped a few free eggs in the proverbial nest. It is here you'll find a whole host of apps and games that are normally chargeable, but are currently available for free on both Android and iOS platforms.

Follow our guide to find free apps yourself, and if you don't like this selection, perhaps you can come back next week and see if there is anything you fancy then!

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Free Android productivity/lifestyle apps

Pro Cam X: This app is already a classic and is recommended for anyone who wants to take sophisticated photos with their phone, but doesn't have such a comprehensive default camera app.

Vision Charts: Think your glasses aren't working like they used to? This app could give you the certainty...of whether you need prescription glasses or not.

Add Frames to Photos: Well, this 4.5-star rated app does exactly what its name promises: it adds frames to your favorite photos.

Bubbles Charging Animation: Can you get excited about an app that gives you pleasant bubble animations when charging your handset? Then, here you go!

Free Android mobile games

Evertale: I always recommend this open-world role-playing game whenever it's free. It looks great, offers a superb collection of towns and dungeons, and much more.

Shadow Hunter: Offline Premium: This hack-n-slash doesn't leave your eyes dry. There's plenty of action, RPG elements – and lots of bosses to take down.

Sphaze: A puzzle game set in a science-fiction world. Visually, it's very beautiful and gets your brain working.

Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri T: Come on, a well-established solitaire game always has a place on a smartphone, doesn't it? Especially when you can save a few dollars here.

In Search of Bigfoot: You'll have to shell out a pretty penny for this puzzle adventure game in which you have to track down the legendary Bigfoot in a point-and-click mechanism.

Ding Dong XL: Can you make it across the screen? With the help of power-ups, it should be possible!

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Free iOS productivity/lifestyle apps

SpeedySpeedy: This app helps you compose message faster. It lets you define shortcuts that allow you to send text, but also images, videos, and other predetermined files at the touch of a button.

CleanPics: This application lets you retouch your selfies, repair skin imperfections, and so much more. Personally, I'm not a fan of the filter craze, but if you just want to send the perfect photo, you should take a look at this app.

Vision charts: Maybe you're hyperopic? This app will tell you!

MilkyCam- Astrophotography: This app should let you capture the Milky Way in a photo. Let us know in the comments if you succeeded.

Free iOS mobile games

Puncha NotSee: With this stick, you can throw a good punch. You'll realize it in no time if you give this game a go.

Gruffalo Games: The Grüffelo comes to your iPhone with six educational games for your kids.

Bigfoot Quest: The aforementioned point-and-click game, which lets you search for the legendary Bigfoot, is also available on the iPhone.

Mermaid Quest: Fancy playing the role of a mermaid in search of precious gems? Well, what are you waiting for, and dive in!

Fresh Reversi: Want to play the iPhone version of a classic board game? If so, you have to try Fresh Reversi out.

All these deals were active at the time of publishing. If you come across one of these apps later, they may have reverted to being paid. If so, please let us know in the comments.

Have a fabulous long Easter weekend, and I hope you'll be back next week to discover more new free apps!