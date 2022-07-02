Fossil quietly unveils Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch with a unique band

Fossil has quietly launched a limited edition of its Fossil Gen 6 GPS smartwatch called the Venture Edition. Unlike the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid with toned-down features, the Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition offers full smartwatch experience, the same as its vanilla counterpart that was released a year ago.

TL;DR

Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition quietly unveiled.

Gen 6 Venture Edition comes with a unique band and watch face.

The Gen 6 Venture Edition is priced for $299.

What's new with the Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch

Users that are expecting extra capabilities out from this model might be out of luck. The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition carries the same internal hardware, 3ATM water resistant rating, and health/fitness monitoring functions such as continuous heart rate tracking as the regular Fossil Gen 6.

What's new with the Venture Edition is an unpolished stainless-steel case with textured edges along with a unique interchangeable strap made from recycled leather and nylon materials. An exclusive watch face has also been introduced with this limited-edition model. This shows the hiking distance and altitude details as well as compass status on top of the basic health or fitness metrics.

Affiliate offer Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition is discounted from Amazon!

Fossil says that they are giving away up to two months Pro+ maps and features for every purchase of the Gen 6 Venture Edition. Additionally, the MyRadar and WaterMinder apps are pre-loaded on this smartwatch which runs on Google Wear OS.

In terms of specifications, the Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB storage. The 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416 x 416 resolution supports always-on. There is also a microphone and loudspeaker that enable Alexa voice control and phone notifications, respectively.

Pricing and availability of Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition

The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition is priced for $299 for unspecified limited quantity in the US and other regions. It is compatible with any 22mm watch band. It's worth considering that it's $50 more expensive than the Gen 6 Hybrid but you're getting a touch display, GPS connectivity, and NFC. The only noticeable advantage of the Hybrid variant over the Gen 6 is a longer battery life.

Do you prefer a classic or rectangular smartwatch design? Let us know your answers in the comment section.