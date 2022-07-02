Fossil quietly unveils Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch with a unique band
Fossil has quietly launched a limited edition of its Fossil Gen 6 GPS smartwatch called the Venture Edition. Unlike the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid with toned-down features, the Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition offers full smartwatch experience, the same as its vanilla counterpart that was released a year ago.
TL;DR
- Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition quietly unveiled.
- Gen 6 Venture Edition comes with a unique band and watch face.
- The Gen 6 Venture Edition is priced for $299.
What's new with the Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch
Users that are expecting extra capabilities out from this model might be out of luck. The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition carries the same internal hardware, 3ATM water resistant rating, and health/fitness monitoring functions such as continuous heart rate tracking as the regular Fossil Gen 6.
What's new with the Venture Edition is an unpolished stainless-steel case with textured edges along with a unique interchangeable strap made from recycled leather and nylon materials. An exclusive watch face has also been introduced with this limited-edition model. This shows the hiking distance and altitude details as well as compass status on top of the basic health or fitness metrics.
Fossil says that they are giving away up to two months Pro+ maps and features for every purchase of the Gen 6 Venture Edition. Additionally, the MyRadar and WaterMinder apps are pre-loaded on this smartwatch which runs on Google Wear OS.
In terms of specifications, the Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB storage. The 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416 x 416 resolution supports always-on. There is also a microphone and loudspeaker that enable Alexa voice control and phone notifications, respectively.
Pricing and availability of Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition
The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition is priced for $299 for unspecified limited quantity in the US and other regions. It is compatible with any 22mm watch band. It's worth considering that it's $50 more expensive than the Gen 6 Hybrid but you're getting a touch display, GPS connectivity, and NFC. The only noticeable advantage of the Hybrid variant over the Gen 6 is a longer battery life.
Via: 9to5Google Source: Fossil
