Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Aside from the Tesla app developed by third-party creators, Wear OS has notably lacked direct app support from major car manufacturers. After years of supporting the Apple Watch, Ford has now launched its very own Wear OS smartwatch app, enabling select vehicle models to be controlled through an Android smartwatch.

Ford initially introduced an Android smartwatch app back in 2015 but discontinued it the following year for unknown reasons, leaving only Apple's watchOS supported. Nearly a decade later, Ford is renewing its commitment to the Android smartwatch ecosystem by introducing FordPass for Wear OS.

What You Need to Use the Ford Pass Wear OS App

The app was added to the Play Store last month (via Tech Issues Today) and can be downloaded on devices running Wear OS. However, it requires the companion FordPass mobile app, compatible with Android 8.0+ and iOS 16, to be installed on the smartphone and set up before use.

In terms of functionality, the app provides essential features such as viewing the status of a Ford vehicle and accessing tools like roadside assistance. Models equipped with FordPass Connect—typically newer internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs), including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Explorer EV—unlock additional features such as monitoring battery and charge levels, as well as remotely locking and unlocking the vehicle.

Ford has published a guide on its website explaining how to check if your vehicle supports FordPass Connect or the related Sync Connect feature.

With the app on Wear OS, you can control your Ford car from your wrist as an alternative to using your smartphone. However, Ford notes that periodic use of the mobile app may be required to keep the remote control features active on the smartwatch.

Additionally, FordPass Connect requires a cellular connection in the car's infotainment system to enable remote features.

Do you own a Ford vehicle? Have you tried using the FordPass app? Share your experience in the comments below!

Via: 9to5Google Source: Play Store, TechIssues, Ford

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

