Fitbit removes old services to make way for Google's

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Fitbit Versa 4 Review NextPit 9
© NextPit

It is inevitable that Google will eventually integrate much of its smartwatch and fitness tracker features into Fitbit devices after it completed the company's acquisition. Unfortunately, this includes phasing out services in the latter to streamline the experience between the two ecosystems as they continue to exist.

The most significant change applies to the closure of Fitbit Studio on April 20 as spotted by 9to5Google. Third-party developers use the web browser-based tool to develop apps and watch faces for Fitbit devices. Instead, they are now advised to use the current command-line SDK. In addition, Fitbit doubled down that the Sense 2 and Versa 4 won't receive support for third-party apps while it will allow the use of third-party watch faces.

Less Fitbit, More Google

Fitbit also announced that from March 27 onward, it will end support for a few of its in-app services and virtual-based activity tracking. Both the Adventure and Challenges will cease to exist after the said date, but users enrolled with any of the features can download their old data as well interact with friends and other contacts created using the program.

As for the communities and forums, the creation and running of open groups will be removed. Users will still have the option to create private groups, but members who intend to join will require an invitation from friends. On the other hand, Fitbit mentioned they are not keeping nor introducing changes to the Health and Wellness forums.

Fitbit Sense 2 review
The Fitbit Sense 2 has an actual physical button! / © NextPit

The removal of some services for the Fitbit devices doesn't mean that the brand is getting the short of the stick. In Google's case, it rolled out Wallet and Maps to the Sense 2 and Versa 4 in December. Only in January, Google Maps became fully functional despite a delay, making it a big addition for either smartwatch.

Would you prefer to have both Fitbit and Google exist in the wearable market? Or do you think that Google should rebrand Fitbit as a sub-brand like the Pixel? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.

Via: 9to5Google

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

