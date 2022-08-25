Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4: Rounder design and more Google apps

After a handful of leaks, Fitbit is making Sense 2 and Versa 4 official. The Google-acquired company not only refreshed its smartwatch lineup but also introduced the next-gen Inspire 3 fitness tracker . More importantly, Google's branding is starting to become noticeable with the planned Google Wallet and Maps apps arriving later.

TL;DR

Fitbit Sense and Versa 4 launched with new rounder design.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 tracker gets a colored touchscreen.

Google's Wallet and Maps apps are coming to the new smartwatches.

Fitbit Sense 2 comes with a new design and EDA sensor

There are little surprises with the announcement of Sense 2 and Versa 4 as both Fitbit OS powered watches were previously leaked. The more expensive Sense smartwatch is subtly changed from its predecessor. It comes with a rounder finish and the same AMOLED screen along with the physical key on the left side replacing the solid-state button. The ECG plates used to record the heart's electrical activity are now built underneath the display.

As regards the health tracking functions, Fitbit is adding an EDA sensor utilized in managing all-day stress level. Another exclusive to the Sense 2 is the skin temperature sensor. Fitbit's EDA scan app is notably absent from Versa 4 and Inspire 3. Fortunately, the two wearables still come with the basic stress management score, menstrual health tracking, and guided breathing sessions.

Fitbit Versa 4 is available in several colorways / © Fitbit

More Google apps for Fitbit's Versa 4 and Sense 2

Like the Sense 2, the Versa 4 boasts a rounded casing, AMOLED touchscreen, and up to 6 days of battery life on a single charge. Fitbit's watches have fast charging capabilities too. The plethora of health and fitness monitoring features from the older Versa 3 are kept such as the 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level.

Google's Maps and Wallet apps are expected to be shipped soon. According to Fitbit, the Google Wallet will work in tandem with Fitbit Pay on the Sense 2 and Versa 4. It's unclear if Google will roll out the Wallet to the older Fitbit watches. Likewise, available to the users out-of-the-box are voice assistant, Bluetooth calling, and smart notifications.

Fitbit Inspire 3 now comes with a colored touch display / © Fitbit

Pricing and availability of Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3

Alongside the two pricey smartwatches is the Fitbit Inspire 3 smart tracker, which now sports a colored touchscreen with always-on function. It lacks high-end sensors like built-in GPS, NFC for payment, and voice calling. But what makes up for those missing features is a longer 10-day battery life rating and a cheaper price.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is scheduled to be released in September for $100 while the Sense 2 and Versa 4 retail for $300 and $230, respectively. Availability for the two smartwatches is around this fall.

Which one is your favorite Fitbit wearable from the announcement? Let us hear your answers in the comment section.