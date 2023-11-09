Hot topics

Fitbit Sense 2 is Back at Best Price $199 Right Now (33% Less)

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit fitbit sense 2 test heart rate
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Fitbit is known for its reliable smartwatches and fitness trackers. Their products have become even more recommendable after Google acquired them. Ahead of Black Friday, the company's high-end Fitbit Sense 2 is back at its best price of $199, which equates to a $100 saving (34 percent).

You can find the same deal on Amazon and Best Buy and both retailers are listing all colorways of the Fitbit Sense 2 (review), including the graphite or dark gray our colleague tested. A free 6-month Fitbit premium feature that you can activate right when you receive the smartwatch.

Why the Fitbit Sense 2 is a recommended smartwatch to buy

What we liked best from the Fitbit Sense 2 is its chic form and lightweight smartwatch build. It comes with a squarish shape with slightly rounded corners, plus it just weighs about 38 grams with the smaller strap making it easy to wear all day or in sleep. You can bring the watch for a swim as it features a 50-meter water-resistant rating.

We praised the touch AMOLED screen on the Sense 2 as well. It is bright and very responsive and outputs great color and sharp details. There is also a very tactile button on the left side that can be useful in waking up the watch if you are wearing your gloves on.

Fitbit Sense 2
The Fitbit Sense 2 uses a proprietary charging cable. Unfortunately, there is no wireless charging or the like. / © NextPit

Fitbit's Sense 2 is no slouch in terms of actual health and fitness tracking. The watch has on-demand ECG and stress monitoring on top of the heart rate and blood oxygen. You can find a temperature sensor too, which improves the accuracy of the menstrual cycle for women. What's better is that the Sense 2 works on both Android and iPhone.

And unlike other smartwatches in its class, the Fitbit Sense 2 has a robust battery life that could last up to a week between charges. The watch can also be charged quickly, thanks to the proprietary charger.

What do you think of the Fitbit Sense 2 at this rate? Perhaps let us know if you'd like to see more smartwatch deals. 

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing