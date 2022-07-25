Fitbit Sense 2 leaked with redesigned ECG sensor and button

The Fitbit Sense 2 has been leaked along with the Fitbit Versa 4 in a fresh set of live photos. Both smart wearables could focus on bringing upgraded functions rather than having dramatic new looks. The successor of the Fitbit Sense smartwatch could not only get a redesigned button but also an important update to one of its key features.

TL;DR

Fitbit's upcoming Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches leaked in pictures.

Both the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 will launch with a physical button.

The Sense 2 is said to have a redesigned ECG sensor.

Improved ECG sensor on Fitbit Sense 2

Based on the images shared by 9to5Google, Fitbit's upcoming Sense 2 will arrive with modest changes, particularly on its exterior. As the website reports, Fitbit has now integrated the ECG sensor used to measure AFib reading within the display bezel—and if you look closely, you can see the contacts. The latest design features uniform rounded sides compared to the split finish of its predecessor. Overall, the new smartwatch boasts the same square form factor.

The alleged Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch with its redesigned ECG sensor. / © 9to5Google

It was reported before that Fitbit will get rid of the capacitive key from the Sense 2 in favor of a protruding tactile button. The leak today corroborates with the previous report with the new button being placed on the left side of the watch.

The Fitbit Sense 2 will also sport a redesigned bottom plate with two additional metal arches as seen on one of the images. It is unclear whether these will be utilized for a new monitoring sensor or upgrade one of the current components. My guess is that the sensor is used for EDA measurements. Regardless, the device is confirmed to retain its waterproof rating as well as the temperature sensor and GPS functionality suggested by the imprinted branding.

That's probably the Fitbit Sense 2 with a new sensor layout on its back / © Fitbit

As for the Versa 4, the more affordable smartwatch will also feature a slightly rounded casing with a tactile button on the left. The sensors at the back are almost unchanged though. So at this point, most likely the Sense 2 will get a sensor update, while the Versa 4 boasts a similar feature set as the Versa 3.

The Fitbit Versa 4's new physical button and rounded sides are shown here. / © 9to5Google

Pricing and availability of the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4

Fitbit is expected to unveil the new generation Sense 2 and Versa 4 sometime this year. The pair will run on Fitbit OS instead of Google's Wear OS 3. For pricing reference, the first Fitbit Sense was launched for $330 and the Versa 3 for $230.