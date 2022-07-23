Tech & Community
Fitbit adds a new feature to smarten up Charge 5 and Luxe trackers

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Fitbit is finally enabling the Find My Phone feature on its fitness trackers. It has been a highly requested feature by the brand's community for some time now. With both the Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Charge 5, users can take advantage of this new feature which is already available from other smartwatches and trackers.

TL;DR

  • Find My Phone is now available to Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5 trackers.
  • This feature was added through the latest software update.
  • Fitbit is also introducing new clock faces along with this update.

How does Find My Phone feature work

While already available to Fitbit smartwatches, the Find My Phone feature lets a wearer alarm or ping its connected smartphone. It is a feature that will come in handy in situations of you lose sight of your phone, especially in your cluttered bedroom. Fortunately, this feature works conversely when it is time to locate your Fitbit device.

There are still criteria you will need to consider using this extra function. For example, your phone should be connected to your smartwatch or fitness tracker through Bluetooth connection. And that requires that they be within the supported range for initiating the connection. Once connected, you can just navigate on your wearable or mobile app to start pinging the lost device. Like a smart tag, the target device would then play a loud sound.

Currently, the software update with version number of 1.171.50 is rolling out to Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luxe users globally. There is no word if this update will arrive on other older fitness trackers of Fitbit too.

How to apply the new clock faces for your Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5

Along with this update, Fitbit has also introduced a new set of clock faces you can use to customize the tracker. Users can access these custom watch faces through the Fitbit app on their smartphone. Specifically, just head to profile picture section of Today's tab and then select the device image. Finally, head to the gallery and tap the clocks section.

