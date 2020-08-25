Existential threat for Samsung's Note: Galaxy S21 to get new feature

One of the most important differences between Samsung's Galaxy S series and the Note is said to be eliminated from the S21 onwards, according to a new report. Additionally the existance of a Galaxy Note 21 is also not yet certain.

If the report by the Korean site The Elec is to be believed, Samsung will give the Galaxy S21 a stylus in the first half of 2021. The S Pen is so far the most important unique selling point of the Galaxy Note and thus provides the differentiation to the Galaxy S. This clear differentiation could fall next year and at the same time mean the end of the well-known Note series as we know it.

According to The Elec, the code name for the Galaxy S21 is "Unbound". As with the S20, three models are to be launched in the coming year. These carry the internal project names M1, N2, and O3. The latter will be the top model, which will have the S Pen.

The S Pen is the most important unique selling point of the Galaxy Note these days. / © NextPit

Galaxy Note 21: presentation currently unclear

The report goes on to say that Samsung has not yet made a final decision on whether to introduce a Galaxy Note 21 in the second half of 2021. Its place could be taken by a Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is also said to get an S Pen.

The expected sales figures of the Z Fold 3 are the decisive factor for the sales start of a new Galaxy Note. Usually, 10 million units of the Note are sold by Samsung from its presentation in the third quarter of a year until the end of the year. The Galaxy Fold has not yet been able to reach these figures.

The sales success of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 could therefore also decide the future of the Galaxy Note. Samsung will reveal further details of the new foldable in early September.

While in the early years of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S, the sheer size of smartphones was a fundamental difference in addition to the stylus, this difference has become less and less in recent years. This year, the Ultra models in both series feature a 6.9-inch diagonal display.