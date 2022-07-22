Eve's new Motion sensor adds ambient light detector, Thread support

Eve has launched a new smart motion sensor that supports Thread standard on top of HomeKit compatibility. The second-generation Eve Motion also adds an ambient light sensor that can be utilized in automating scenes, notifications, and other supported smart home devices.

TL;DR

Eve's new wireless motion sensor supports HomeKit and Thread among other standards.

The device can also automate scenes or trigger other devices through its ambient light sensor.

Eve Motion second-gen sensor retails for $40.

In addition to supporting Apple's secured HomeKit platform, Eve's new wireless motion sensor is now Thread certified. This addition means the Eve Motion 2nd gen. will take advantage of the low-latency mesh networking protocol. Like other smart Eve devices, the new sensor will not rely on cloud-based servers and won't require setting up online accounts giving added protection for its users.

The company has included an ambient light sensor in its latest model as well. It's now possible to activate scenarios based on the level of surrounding light. For instance, the sensor could trigger a Philips Hue smart bulb once someone enters the room.

Eve's motion sensor will also support the upcoming Matter standard. / © Eve

As for other functions, Eve's new sensor works both indoor and outdoor environment. It gets an IPX3 water resistance rating and has an operating temperature of 0 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit (-17 to 55 ºC). What's retained are 120-degree field of view and up to 30 feet (9 meters) detection range. Moreover, two replaceable AA batteries power the smart device.

The second-generation Motion sensor can be installed with an iPhone or iPad without needing a dedicated smart hub through Bluetooth LE. Similarly, it will automatically join your personal Thread network at home without the presence of a bridge. However, the operation will be limited to basic detection functions. It will require an Apple HomePod or TV device if you want to extend the sensor's usability.

Pricing and Matter standard update for Eve Motion sensor

Eve Motion second generation is already available from the company's online store and Amazon for $40. You can also opt for other Thread compatible devices from Eve like the smart switch and light strip. Lastly, Eve has also mentioned that its smart home devices will support the upcoming Matter smart home standard.