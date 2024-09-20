Big Deals for Gamers: Grab Two Free Games on the Epic Games Store!

Save money on video games each week by checking the latest offers on the Epic Games Store. The free games change weekly, with a variety of genres and quality, so it's always worth a look. If a game doesn't interest you, feel free to skip it. This week, you can grab two exciting titles: “TOEM” and “The Last Stand: Aftermath.” Both offer unique gaming experiences, so don’t miss out!

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

TOEM

TOEM is a charming hand-drawn adventure that takes you on an exciting expedition. As you explore, you'll use your photography skills to uncover hidden mysteries. Along the way, you'll meet a variety of fascinating characters and help solve their problems through the lens of your camera.

It’s rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Epic Games Store and normally costs $16, but it's free now.

TOEM is a delightful hand-drawn adventure. / © Steam

The Last Stand: Aftermath

This game heads in a completely different direction. The Last Stand: Aftermath is a single-player rogue-lite action adventure where you, infected by a zombie virus, must navigate a post-apocalyptic world. Despite your condition, there’s still hope as you strive to make a difference for your colony. The world is now far more dangerous, and survival rests in your hands as you fight to stay alive.

This game has received 4.4 out of 5 stars on the Epic Games Store. It normally costs $20, but will be free starting today.

The world is a much more dangerous place than it used to be. / © Steam

What’s Coming Next Week?

The Spirit and the Mouse

Next week, “The Spirit and the Mouse” offers a unique adventure where you control Lila, a mouse, alongside Lumion, a guardian spirit, as they work together to free a town from darkness. The game features numerous puzzles and tasks you with helping the villagers of Sainte-et-Claire while restoring light to the community.

It has received 86% positive reviews and will be available for free starting September 26, typically priced at $19.99.

The Spirit and the Mouse Game: Magical Heart Orbs / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Please let us know in the comments!