Earthquake, Emoji Kitchen and Messages: New Android features

Google is rolling out new features for Android this summer. The Messages app will be a major beneficiary from this effort, in addition to Emoji Kitchen, Android Auto, and earthquake prediction on Android. All smartphones that run on Android 6.0 or newer can look forward to the improvements. Google will introduce several new features for Android this summer

Android remains in constant flux as Google is constantly adding new features. These new features tend to be included with new versions of Android. Beyond that, Google continues to work behind the scenes to deliver new features as part of its effort to keep the mobile operating system fresh and relevant to users. Now, Google announced a whole bunch of new features that should improve the Android experience also on old versions as early as this summer. Messages app: finally receives end-to-end encryption Encryption doesn't apply to SMS and group chats / © Google Google's Messages app, which merges RCS and SMS on your smartphone, will be end-to-end encrypted in the near future. There are a few things you'll need to keep in mind, though: Secure encryption won't apply to traditional SMS, nor will it apply to group chats. Apart from that, you will need to activate the chat functions beforehand in order for this to take effect, while both chat partners will have to use the Messages app. Thus, Google has worked hard to increase security for users of the SMS app, but there is also a new feature that will make using this app a more practical experience: You will be able to prioritize messages by marking them with a star. This way, it is easier for you to find certain messages quickly. For instance, it works great if an address was mentioned in the message and you want to keep that at the top of your list all the time. All you have to do is access the star category where you will find your pinned messages.

Earthquake detection function is expanded Last year, Google introduced an interesting function that helps detect and localize earthquakes as quickly as possible. This feature was tested in Greece and New Zealand and is now being rolled out to Turkey, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Google has logically focused on regions where there is marked seismic activity, which is a good thing. In reality, this means that Google will use sensors in the smartphone to detect the slightest of tremors, which are then sent to Google servers alongside the approximate location. This information will be cross-checked with many other smartphones in the area, allowing the earthquake to be pinpointed faster with a magnitude reading. Google explained that smartphone users in the affected region can then be alerted within 30 seconds. As mentioned, Google is currently focusing on earthquake-prone regions, but other countries will be added gradually. Voice control for third-party apps Google Assistant continues to see improvements and what that looks set to happen is the increasing compatibility with more third-party apps, allowing voice controls to be commonplace. For example, this summer will allow you to say "Hey Google, check my miles on Strava" to the Strava app, while "Hey Google, shortcuts" will let you know which apps are compatible with similar voice commands.