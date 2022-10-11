Ecovacs at Prime Days: Robot vacuum cleaners up to 37% off

Robot vacuum cleaners are the sensation of the moment, and Ecovacs is probably one of the most popular brands on the market in this area. During Amazon Prime Day in October, the manufacturer is offering discounts of up to 37% on robot vacuum cleaners in the premium and intermediate categories.

Premium vacuuming robots from Ecovacs

Ecovacs Deebot X1 OMNI

Ecovacs' flagship Deebot X1 Omni is an All-in-One smart robot vacuum cleaner. It comes with a fully automated dock that automatically cleans the dual mopper and empties the built-in dust bin in the vacuum. The dock's dust bag guarantees up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning. The robot vacuum itself boasts a powerful 5000Pa suction rating along with a laser-based navigation to detect and avoid obstacles.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni / © Ecovacs / Screenshot by NextPit

In addition, it can create 3D maps while supporting smart scheduling and voice command. The 3-day event will slash the robot vacuum to its lowest price of $1169.00. Ecovacs is also throwing up to 30% off the accessories kit. So far this is the best offer we've seen for the most high-end robot cleaner from Ecovacs.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo

The Deebot X1 Turbo is as capable as the Omni in terms of cleaning and mopping. It uses the same suction power and 3D mapping technology as the more expensive variant. Users can benefit from the self-clean dock that cleans and dries the moppers of the vacuum.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum Cleaner / © Ecovacs / Screenshot by NextPit

Opting for the X1 Turbo can save you $120 but you should remember that the dock's dust bag and auto collection is removed. Likewise, the built-in dust bin in the vacuum will last a few cleaning routines before you need to manually empty the collected dirt. Ecovacs is slashing the cost of the X1 Turbo to $1049 and the deal will run for 6 days or until October 16th.

Intermediate vacuuming robots from Ecovacs

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+

If you just want a no fuss robot vacuum, the Deebot N8 Pro+ (Plus) has more than the basic cleaning features. Furthermore, its auto-empty station can hold up to 30 days of dirt for hands-free cleaning. And although the mopper is a basic pad type with cleaning function, you do get a pretty decent 2600Pa suction power and laser-based navigation to boot.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus with auto-empty dock / © Ecovacs / Screenshot by NextPit

The smart robot vacuum label means compatibility with major home assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant. Getting the Deebot N8 Pro+ from its website will save you up to 29% off. But if you want to take advantage of your Prime membership, the robot vacuum is available for $549 at Amazon.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro

Despite the missing auto-empty dock, the Deebot N8 Pro effectively cleans and mops as the Pro Plus model. More importantly, it has all the smart features of the other more expensive Deebot vacuums including smart home integration and auto-carpet detection. Ecovacs says that the robot vacuum lasts up to 110 minutes between charges and on par with the N8 Pro+ and other premium alternatives.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 robot vacuum features 3D mapping and obstacle detection / © Ecovacs / Screenshot by NextPit

The Amazon Prime Day sees a $200 savings for the Deebot N8 Pro until October 16th. It now retails for $349, which is down from the original price of $549. In case you change your mind in the future, upgrading to the auto-empty dock is also supported.

Why Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums are popular

The company has been making robot vacuums for more than a decade now and it continues to offer a wide range of options. But among the many reasons why Ecovacs brand is preferred in many countries are the reliability of its machines and the extended customer support.

Besides the generous upgrade and installment programs, these Ecovacs deals should not be missed if you're looking for an entry robot cleaner or an all-in-one cleaning solution.

What are your thoughts on these Ecovacs vacuum discounts? Let us know in the comment section if you'd like to see similar robot vacuum deals.