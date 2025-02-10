With Valentine's Day sales just around the corner, we're already seeing great discounts on popular robot vacuums and cleaners . One standout deal is on the Ecovacs Deebot T30S, which is currently $350 off at Amazon (a 35 percent discount), bringing its price down to $649 from $999—the second-best price we've seen.

While the lowest-ever price for the Ecovacs Deebot T30S was $599, that deal was a rare find. So, even though this isn't an all-time low, it's still a substantial discount—making it a worthwhile saving for those looking to upgrade their smart home cleaning setup.

Why the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Is a Top Pick for Smart Home Cleaning

Our colleague Thomas tested the Ecovacs Deebot T30S (combo review) and gave it high marks, with only minor drawbacks related to its charging system. Overall, it’s a highly recommended option for anyone looking for a reliable vacuum and mopping solution with the added benefit of self-cleaning at the dock.

The Ecovacs Deebot T30S excels in mopping, thanks to its fast-spinning, extended mop heads, which ensure thorough cleaning along edges. Its auto-lift feature prevents rugs and carpets from getting wet, while its advanced navigation system keeps it from getting stuck on furniture or other obstacles.

Ecovacs T30S Combo features a robot vacuum and mop and a stick vacuum. The deal is for the non-combo which shares the same features except for the non-inclusion of the sticvac. / © nextpit

Additionally, the hot water mop washing system at the dock ensures the mop pads are always clean after each session. The hot water and air drying mechanism prevents stains and dirt from accumulating in the pads. The station also features a large dustbin capable of storing debris for up to 90 days, reducing the need for frequent emptying.

With an 11,000 Pa suction rating, the Deebot T30S delivers one of the most powerful performances in its class. Paired with an anti-tangle roller brush, it effectively removes large debris from floors and pet hair from carpets.

On the smart home side, you get the usual AI-powered features, including voice control via the Ecovacs assistant, Alexa, or Siri, as well as virtual mapping and navigation for efficient cleaning and routine scheduling through the Ecovacs mobile app.

One minor drawback is its 180-minute runtime, which may vary depending on the selected mode. However, for most homes, this should be more than sufficient for a full cleaning cycle.

Are you impressed by the Ecovacs Deebot T30S' features? Let us know in the comments!