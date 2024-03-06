Ecovacs Deebot T30 Pro Omni Launched: The Ultimate Robot Vacuum Experience?

The Ecovacs Deebot T30 Pro and T30 Pro Omni models set the tone for the next generation of robotic vacuum cleaners. A huge increase in suction power and a swivel mop are just some of the improvements the manufacturer has made. In addition, the base station now looks even more futuristic. Apart from that, the Winbot W2 window cleaning robot is officially available in stores.

Is the T30 Pro Omni capable of reaching 11,000 Pa?

The Deebot T30 Pro Omni from Ecovacs is a real show-stopper, and it's all about the details. With a whopping 11,000 (!) Pa, the robot vacuum removes all dust from all floor coverings. For comparison: the current best Ecovacs vacuum robot, the X2 Omni (review), has "only" 8,000 Pa.

The absurd suction power is not all that Ecovacs offers—the T30 Pro Omni is the first Ecovacs model with a retractable mop, just like the Dreame L20 Ultra or Roborock Q Revo MaxV (read review).

Ecovacs is also declaring war on pet hair. The Chinese manufacturer attaches a comb to the roller brush to prevent your four-legged friend's hair from getting tangled up. The upcoming test will show whether the robot can keep up with the best robot vacuum for pet hair, the Narwal Freo X Ultra (review).

The Deebot T30 Pro Omni is the first Ecovacs robot vacuum with a retractable mop. Only the test will show whether the robot can keep up with similar models from the competition. / © Ecovacs

The Ecovacs vacuum robot with mop function is supported by a 40.9 × 49 × 48 cm base station. The multifunctional station has a new design with slightly different functions compared to its predecessor, the T20 Omni (review). A suction function, 70-degree hot water mop cleaning and 70-degree hot air drying are now on board.

What do other models offer? The best robot hoovers with mopping function compared

You won't find any major differences between the Pro and standard versions of the T30. Only the Yiko voice control and the Smart Rework functions are reserved for the Pro station.

There are also slight differences in price and possibly some surprising information, as Ecovacs has announced a recommended retail price of 999 euros (around $1,086) for the T30 Pro Omni. The standard model will go on sale for 899 euros (around $978). There aren't any prices yet for the US market.

Smart solution for cleaning windows: Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot

Ecovacs is not only making a big splash on the robot vacuum front, but also with its window cleaning robots. For 549 euros (around $600), you can get a clever window scrubber with a portable docking station in a suitcase design for a short time. The station is your transport box and control center in one. Alternatively, you can use the Ecovacs Home app to select the robot's cleaning mode.

Ecovacs has also come up with something nice for the sales launch of this robot. If you wish to claim the window cleaning robot as your own, the intelligent robot will offer a $50 discount for those who subscribe to the companies' newsletter. Nonetheless, the official prices were not yet disclosed in the United States.

What do you think of the new Ecovacs robots? Do you have a favorite? Please let us know in the comments.