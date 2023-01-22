Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus review: Ideal vacuum robot for parquet and tiles

Ecovacs promises effective and reliable cleaning with the Deebot T10 Plus for 899.00 euros. In addition to 3000 Pa suction power, the vacuuming and wiping robot offers a powerful shaking wiping plate and requires little maintenance thanks to the integrated suction function in the station. NextPit has tested the Deebot T10 Plus for you.

Rating

Good Quick and easy setup

Flawless suction performance on smooth surfaces

User-friendly, clear app

Smooth voice control with Yiko-KI

Available air freshener

Hassle-free navigation and mapping Bad Sharp drop in performance with fine particles on carpet

Station consists of two not firmly fitted parts

Can be very easily upset by cables

Does the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus live up to its promise in the test? In any case, it is a reliable vacuuming and mopping robot. In addition to 3000 Pa suction power, the Deebot T10 Plus has a powerful mopping function—or alternatively an air freshener. The charging station with automatic suction function and integrated dust bag is very practical. While the Ecovacs Home app with the included AI voice control Yiko still caused problems in previous Ecovacs models, the software works smoothly in the test of the Deebot T10 Plus. However, so much performance has its price: The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus costs a proud 949 dollars. If you hurry, you can find the robot vacuum cleaner with an accessory bundle for a discount.

Unpacking and setup The Deebot T10 Plus offers user-friendly cleaning of your own four walls thanks to numerous setting options in the Ecovacs Home app. You can follow the cleaning process via a live camera image. The setup of the station has room for improvement. What I liked: Quick and easy setup.

User-friendly, clear app.

Air freshener available. What I disliked: Station consists of several, not firmly fitted parts. In addition to the well-made Deebot T10 Plus, the box also contains a station with an integrated dust container and storage box, two color-differentiated side brushes, two wipes, an air freshener available in the vacuuming and mopping robot, and a quick-start guide. Assembly is very simple: remove the protective material on the Deebot T10 Plus, attach the two side brushes, assemble the station for automatic emptying, connect the power cord—and you're ready to go. During assembly, it is noticeable that the station consists of two parts that cannot be firmly connected. This is especially annoying when moving the station. But hopefully, you won't do that often. The base plate is not firmly compatible with the dust container. / © NextPit The setup of the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus via the app works within a few minutes. In the quick start guide, you will find a QR code for the download; afterward, the app guides you through the setup step by step. Create an account (optionally connect to the Google account), connect to the Wi-Fi, and the Deebot T10 Plus is ready to go—or so it seems. The setup only worked after several attempts during the test. A QR code on the surface of the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus helps to add the device to the Ecovacs Home app. Once the Deebot T10 Plus has mastered its way into the app, mapping is next. Thanks to Ecovacs' TrueMapping navigation, it manages to precisely map the entire living space. In the Ecovacs Home app, you can choose between a 2D and 3D image of your four walls. Thanks to the 960P HD camera with a night light sensor, the Deebot T10 Plus effortlessly detects stationary and moving objects—even in the dark. Speaking of the camera. You can watch the cleaning process in the app via live camera image or control the Deebot T10 Plus personally via four virtual arrow keys. Hello, dog! With the Ecovacs Home app and the Deebot T10 Plus, you can communicate with your pets - or use the robot vacuum as a moving surveillance camera. / © NextPit Once everything has worked, you'll find a variety of cleaning settings in the app. Here you can choose between four cleaning levels, the suction power, and the water flow rate. In the smart cleaning section, you have the option to decide on the scrubbing intensity, a resumption of cleaning, and self-drainage. You can also set a cleaning schedule or one or more specific areas that you want the Deebot T10 Plus to clean—including under certain furniture, for example. The Ecovacs Home app is clear and logical / © NextPit The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus can be operated smoothly via voice control. The AI voice assistant Yiko is available for this. The operation is as simple as it is impressive. The vacuuming and wiping robot recognizes voice commands quickly and easily. In addition, the Ecovacs Home app gives you all the voice commands in different languages for all possible tasks. The Deebot T10 Plus can even locate you with the help of your voice: You can call the robot to your current location by voice command and have it clean there if you just spread a muesli bar halfway across the kitchen. In the Ecovacs Home app, you can specify exactly which areas to clean. / © NextPit

Suction and wiping performance in the test The Ecovacs Deebot T10 shows light and shade in the test. The vacuuming and mopping robot impresses with an excellent suction performance on a smooth surface in the practical test. As good as the suction performance is on a smooth surface, it drops enormously when picking up fine particles on a carpet. What I liked: Excellent suction performance on smooth surfaces.

Flawless voice control with AI voice assistant Yiko. What I disliked: Completely loses its grip on cables.

Large drop in performance with fine particles on the carpet.

Large battery loss with increased suction power and higher scrubbing intensity The vacuuming and mopping robot needs little attention, as the station has an integrated dust bag and a suction function. As soon as the Deebot T10 Plus has sucked its tank full, the vacuuming and mopping robot informs you via voice output and returns to the station. The disposable dust bag in the station is 3.2 liters and should last a few weeks, as long as you don't have six long-haired greyhounds. However, automatic emptying is a very noisy affair. Under the lid, you'll find a storage box next to the dust bag. What would you store here? / © NextPit The volume also increases enormously when you let the Deebot T10 Plus clean with increased suction power and higher scrubbing intensity. In the NextPit test course, the vacuuming and mopping robot collected 99 percent of dispersed oatmeal and 95 percent of dispersed sand on smooth surfaces. Thanks to the double-sided brushes, the Deebot T10 Plus reaches hard-to-reach places or corners and leaves behind a thoroughly cleaned floor. On our test carpet, the Deebot T10 Plus shows some weaknesses. In the practical test, the Deebot T10 Plus only collected 84 percent of the scattered sand from the carpet. The direct competitor Roborock Q7 Max+ managed 93 percent in the test, for example. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oatmeal (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,5 g 95 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 8,4 g 84 % Hair, on the other hand, is picked up by the Deebot T10 Plus without any problems. However, the extent to which all the cables upset the Deebot T10 Plus is particularly striking. In the test, we regularly had to pull charging cables out of the Deebot T10 Plus' belly so that it can continue the cleaning process. But good: At least the vacuum robot forces you to be tidy this way. The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus has either a wiping plate (right) or a scent module (left). Unfortunately, a scent capsule is not included in the box. / © NextPit The wiping function of the Deebot T10 Plus is not completely convincing in the practical test. The Deebot T10 Plus did not completely wipe away the slightly dried ketchup that was distributed in the test. Here, the vacuuming and mopping robot leaves a small trace of the dried ketchup and a sticky parquet floor despite vehement scrubbing. During the mopping process, the Deebot T10 Plus jerks incredibly strongly. After the completed cleaning process with the mop function, the floor around the mop plate of the Deebot T10 Plus was quite wet. It is good that the station comes with a generous base plate here. The LIDAR sensor guarantees flawless navigation but also builds up high. With a good ten centimeters in height, the vacuum robot no longer fits under every sofa. / © NextPit Finally, the Deebot T10 Plus has quite a high battery consumption. After 60 minutes with maximum suction power and highest scrubbing intensity, the vacuuming and mopping robot loses 58 percent battery. In this period, the Deebot T10 Plus cleans 40 m2 of our test area. The charging process takes a long time at 6.5 hours. The Deebot T10 Plus from Ecovacs returns to the station independently when the battery level drops to 15 percent. After that, when the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus is charged to 90 percent, it continues its work where it left off.