Although Amazon Prime Day is not officially here yet, there are now early deals popping up. For example, the Ecoflow River 2 Max 500 is down to a new all-time low price at $299. This nets you a take home saving valued at $150 (33 percent) and beating the previous record we saw last month at $329.

The slightly beefed up portable power station version, the River 2 Max, is also heavily discount but on its solar generator set with a 160 watts panel. This is listed for $529, down $389 from the usual price at $918.

Affiliate offer EcoFlow River 2 Max Save $150 when buying the Ecoflow River 2 Max 500 and River 2 Max with a solar panel on Amazon.

Why the Ecoflow River 2 Max 500 is a favorite portable power station

Apart from the light and compact build, there are many reasons to like the River 2 Max 500. It features 499 Wh battery capacity that should be enough to fully recharge a laptop several times or a drone for 10 times or so. The 1000 watts power rating means you can also energize high-powered appliances like a refrigerator (120 W) for 3 hours during outages.

EcoFlow River 2 series with Max and Pro models / © EcoFlow US

We also loved the River 2 Max for the long lifespan, thanks to the LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells it uses. Plus, it's easy to refill the River 2 Max, as it comes with fast charging support. You can fully top up the juice in just 60 minutes through plugging with wall supply at home or up to 2.3 hours using solar panels.

With the Ecoflow mobile app and support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, you can monitor and control the power station itself including viewing the remaining wattage status or availability of ports. There are safety features such as BMS (Battery Management System) that keeps the cube cool and the voltage stable during surge.

Are you buying any portable power station this Prime Day? What are your plans? Let us know in the comments.