Hot topics

Ecoflow's Popular River 2 Max Solar Generator is up to $389 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
EcoFlow River 2 Max Solar Charging
© EcoFlow US
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Although Amazon Prime Day is not officially here yet, there are now early deals popping up. For example, the Ecoflow River 2 Max 500 is down to a new all-time low price at $299. This nets you a take home saving valued at $150 (33 percent) and beating the previous record we saw last month at $329.

The slightly beefed up portable power station version, the River 2 Max, is also heavily discount but on its solar generator set with a 160 watts panel. This is listed for $529, down $389 from the usual price at $918.

Why the Ecoflow River 2 Max 500 is a favorite portable power station

Apart from the light and compact build, there are many reasons to like the River 2 Max 500. It features 499 Wh battery capacity that should be enough to fully recharge a laptop several times or a drone for 10 times or so. The 1000 watts power rating means you can also energize high-powered appliances like a refrigerator (120 W) for 3 hours during outages.

EcoFlow River 2 Max / Pro portable power stations
EcoFlow River 2 series with Max and Pro models / © EcoFlow US

We also loved the River 2 Max for the long lifespan, thanks to the LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells it uses. Plus, it's easy to refill the River 2 Max, as it comes with fast charging support. You can fully top up the juice in just 60 minutes through plugging with wall supply at home or up to 2.3 hours using solar panels.

With the Ecoflow mobile app and support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, you can monitor and control the power station itself including viewing the remaining wattage status or availability of ports. There are safety features such as BMS (Battery Management System) that keeps the cube cool and the voltage stable during surge.

Are you buying any portable power station this Prime Day? What are your plans? Let us know in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing